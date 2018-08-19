Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of Aug. 12

“No, the surveys are just showing more are honest about it.” — Adam Shaw on “Colorado surveys show more adults are using marijuana, while youth rates remain flat”

“As a host, I have no problem with this. I want to know if my guests are creating issues. If a bear is killed because of inconsiderate guests, there will be hell to pay and I will hold them fully accountable. Being a good host means keeping your neighbors, including the furry ones, happy and safe. I set strict rules for my guests and have had no problems getting them to abide by them and we’re still Super Hosts! I care a lot about being a good steward to our mountain environment and being a good neighbor, so I put information about respecting wildlife and the neighborhood right in the rule book. The guests really don’t mind having rules to stick to and I think they appreciate knowing how not to piss off the locals!” — Jordan Elizabeth Sullivan on “Breckenridge updates rules for short-term rentals amid firestorm of protests”

“I applaud the Town Council for standing up for the full time home owners that are neighbors of owners that Air BnB their homes. Taypayers should not have to foot the bill for police to monitor the short term renters for the out-of-town owners of these homes.” — Bridget McCormick on “Breckenridge updates rules for short-term rentals amid firestorm of protests”

“4 hour ER visit with x-rays and MRI cost my insurance company 23k. I’ll drive to Denver in pain before I use their ER again.” — Paul Smith on “ Summit County gets a clearer picture of how health care costs are driving up premiums”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. 43-year-old Pennsylvania woman killed in 150-foot fall on Mount Royal

A 43-year-old woman who died after falling about 150 feet while descending Mount Royal was identified as Regina Foley. It marked the third reported hiking death this summer in Summit County. Foley was from Havertown, Pennsylvania, but owned a condo at the Pointe at Lake Dillon in Frisco, according to local property records. Rescuers said the woman had been hiking with two other men, and they were on their way back down after reaching the summit earlier in the day. Foley was almost to the base when she tripped and fell about 150 feet to her death. The hikers had veered off the trail and Foley was struggling to navigate her way down a steep, challenging section the rocky mountainside when she fell.

2. Breckenridge updates rules for short-term rentals amid firestorm of protests

Breckenridge Town Council withstood a hurricane of angry homeowners and held steadfast in unanimously approving on first reading what town staff framed as an update to the town's business licensing procedures. The ordinance is the town's latest effort to answer mounting complaints generated by these rental properties and the impacts they're having on neighbors. It would create a new fee structure, process for inspections and a new 24-hour hotline so people can phone in complaints about short-term rentals. Most everyone who offered comments at the meeting, however, took issue with a provision in the ordinance requiring "a local contact" to resolve complaints within one hour all hours of the day, every day of the year. The owners argued the timeframe is too short, the language too vague and that the rule could force them into using a property-management company or stop them from renting altogether. More than one said they felt like the town was discriminating against short-term rentals because, the owners claimed, no other business is required to take such measures at all hours of the night.

3. Tyler Gorrell, a 33-year-old Denver resident, is missing in Silverthorne's backcountry

Thirty-three-year-old Denver resident Tyler Gorrell went missing Aug. 3, and is suspected to be missing or lost somewhere in the backcountry near Silverthorne. His car was found near the Rock Creek trailhead after he failed to show up for a family function in a nearby county. Authorities say Gorrell might have gone off the grid on his own accord. The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Summit County Rescue Group around Aug. 14 decided to call off the search for Gorrell after search efforts were fruitless. If credible information surfaces that there was a likelihood of someone seeing Gorrell, or his belongings, in any particular area within the county's backcountry, the rescue group will reinitiate the search. Until such time, the sheriff's office will continue to work with the Denver Police Department to determine where Gorrell could be.

4. New and approved in Silverthorne: Town gives 114-room hotel preliminary OK

Silverthorne Town Council gave a 114-room hotel preliminary approval. The Element Hotel by Westin is being spearheaded by Hotel Silverthorne Partners, LLC, which owns the land at 195 Meraly Way in Silverthorne. The proposal outlines a 101,201-square-foot hotel with 114 rooms and two subsurface parking garages. Council unanimously approved the project with members expressing that the hotel would make for a nice addition to the community. Assuming the Element Hotel project secures final approval and continues to move forward, it would put the Element Hotel next door to the Hampton Inn & Suites, south of Exit 205 on Interstate 70. In the same meeting, council also decided to back a six-unit apartment project and another plan to redo the Arby's fast-food restaurant in town.

5. Mountain Wheels: Full-size, 4×4 Sprinter van provides platform for ultimate escape vehicle

This review by our Mountain Wheels columnist Andy Stonehouse featured the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Crew Van. Stonehouse concluded that the van was "the ideal platform for anyone who wants to either have a fantastic blend of passenger and delivery-service vehicle or those like my friends who will go crazy and customize cabinets, living space, motorcycle parking or the whole deal — but do not want to get into Mercedes' full-blown Passenger Vans or the variety of pre-built RV conversion vans."