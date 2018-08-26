Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of Aug. 19

“This is a HUGE disservice to our community!!! Once again, the mighty dollar overcomes patient care! This is SO disappointing, but can’t say surprising. Decisions such as these highlights one of the many contributing factors for leaving the healthcare profession.” — Heidi Wilson on “St. Anthony Summit breaks relationship with Vail-Summit Orthopedics for emergency trauma surgeons”

“Let’s just say it as it is…insurance companies are killing the doctor patient relationship, and mega-hospital systems are capitalizing on this. We would be better off abandoning insurance all together and going back to a simple fee for service program. Insurance was meant to be used for catastrophic situations, and has now morphed into this uncontrollable beast of business. There is a reason why hospital CEOs and Insurance presidents drive Porsche’s and I drive a Toyota.” — Nathan Cafferky on “St. Anthony Summit breaks relationship with Vail-Summit Orthopedics for emergency trauma surgeons”

“Build build build keeps a lot of jobs going! Keeps family’s like mine fed.” — Katrina Smith on “Summit County pushes forward on Lake Hill development with new site impact study”

“No thanks. What can be done to stop it? This build build build mentality solves nothing, has no benefits to the community, and is harmful to those of us that live in the county.” — Jacob Deneault on “Summit County pushes forward on Lake Hill development with new site impact study”

“Maybe they should try setting up bait bikes? Cause I keep seeing stories about how it keeps happening but I never see any kind of action being taken” — Will Grosshuesch on “Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports more bike thefts in Summit Cove, Keystone”

“I keep my bike locked. And my rollerblades locked.” — Stephanie Horbatt on “Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports more bike thefts in Summit Cove, Keystone”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. St. Anthony Summit breaks relationship with Vail-Summit Orthopedics for emergency trauma surgeons

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center has contracted Denver-based Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center to provide emergency trauma surgery in its emergency room beginning Oct. 1. Panorama's contracted emergency on-call surgeons would replace surgeons from Vail-Summit Orthopedics, some of whom who have been performing emergency trauma surgery for Summit patients for more than 30 years.

"It's going to hurt, but we'll still be here," said Dr. Peter Janes, one of VSO's original surgeons who has operated in Vail and Summit for decades.

Janes said that VSO was blindsided by the move, was not given a chance to mend the relationship and is bewildered by why St. Anthony did not take local input into the decision. Dr. Marshall Denkinger, interim CEO of St. Anthony Summit, said the move was made for a variety of reasons important to St. Anthony's mission to serve the community.

2. How much might it snow in Summit County this winter?

While it is far too soon to accurately guess what kind of snow the High Country will wind up getting, there's at least hope for average snow in Summit based on predictions for the 2018-2019 climate pattern. Joel Gratz, owner of OpenSnow.com and known to Summit locals as the resident snow expert during ski season, posted his first look at what kind of climate pattern we might experience in the coming months. Gratz said that the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is offering a 70 percent chance of a "weak" to "moderate" El Niño — the climate pattern that pushes cooler, wetter weather into Colorado. He said that information is important for longer-term forecasts, but still not enough to accurately predict the amount of powder the county will get.

3. Expect a notice in May: Summit County property values are on the rise

The Summit County Assessor's Office has wrapped up its state-mandated, biennial reappraisal process that ended on June 30 with 24 months of data. Across the board, the assessor's office is seeing significant increases in home evaluations for all property types, including condos, townhomes, duplexes and triplexes, and single-family houses. Increases in property evaluations are ranging from about 20-40 percent, according to Summit County Assessor Beverly Breakstone, who said most housing types fall somewhere in the 20 percent range.

4. Medical group proposes new orthopedic surgery and urgent care facility in Dillon

A group of long-time local and regional health care providers gave a presentation to the Dillon Town Council during their work session on Tuesday afternoon, providing preliminary designs for a new year-round urgent care and orthopedic surgery center. The proposed 80-100,000 square foot facility comes as a result of collaboration between Vail-Summit Orthopaedics, the Steadman Clinic, Vail Health and Howard Head Sports Medicine, all of which have been established in Summit or Eagle counties for decades. The main focus of the facility would be orthopedic surgery, but it would also open the door for the urgent care facility as well as physical therapy and other services.

5. First day of school to be delayed for three Summit County schools

Three schools in Summit School District — Dillon Valley Elementary, Summit Cove elementary and Snowy Peaks Junior High/High School — delayed the first day of school due to accessibility and safety issues related to construction. All other SSD schools opened on their regular schedules.