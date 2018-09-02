Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of Aug. 26

“If Vail Resorts did the same people would still complain.” — Don Nechkash on “Aspen Skiing Co. raises base pay to $13.50 for employees amid labor shortage”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Breckenridge updates proposed short-term regulations ahead of Tuesday's second reading

Breckenridge revised its proposed update of the town's rules regarding short-term rentals after a number of property owners protested the proposed changes during first reading. Initially town council unanimously supported the changes Aug. 14 on first reading, but went back and revised the changes later in August before the second vote. Many homeowners took issue with a provision requiring that a local agent be ready to address any noise, trash or parking complaint generated by their rental unit within one hour, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The revisions after first reading included replacing "local agent" with "responsible agent" to avoid confusion. The revised proposal also sought to define what's an "appropriate response" to a complaint and make it clear that the responsible agent may not be required to actually go out to the property to resolve the issue. The town is also adding language that responsible agents should not place themselves in any situation that could cause them physical harm in order to address a complaint. Breckenridge Town Council unanimously passed the changes on second reading Aug. 28.

2. Summit Daily letters: Lake Hill workforce housing development an assault on Frisco

Frisco resident Rob Philippe wrote a letter to the editor over the Lake Hill workforce housing project proposed for a space off Dillon Dam Road, saying it is "an assault on the town of Frisco."

"The forest island of Frisco has not added 400 units combined in the past 30 years. The infrastructure of Frisco cannot handle the ill-thought-out, high-density project proposed by the County Commissioners," Philippe wrote. "It is a mistake to think that the majority of Frisco residents, second-home owners and business people will support this unbelievably out-of-proportion project. Yes, we need employee housing but this proposal is not exclusively employee housing."

3. Summit Rescue saves woman stranded on Mount Royal in Frisco

A technical rescue team from the Summit County Rescue Group were able to pull a woman off Mount Royal without injury after a four-and-a-half hour mission. The woman needed rescue after she descended off trail and cliffed-out (unable to move up, down, left or right) about two-thirds up the peak. A group of individuals were working on a house below the mountain when they heard a rock hit the ground from above. Later, they heard the screams of a woman on the east facing cliff wall, and called 911 for help.

"It's not unusual," said Charles Pitman, public information officer for the Summit Rescue Group. "We have several rescues a year where people get off trail on Mount Royal and try to descend, but encounter cliff faces and can't. The problem is not only getting cliffed-out, but there's a high density of trees and a lot of loose rocks. It can get dangerous."

4. Unable to locate witnesses, suspect in Frisco stabbing goes free

A woman was allegedly stabbed in Frisco, and yet the District Attorney's Office is having trouble pressing charges due lack of witnesses. On the night in question, a Summit County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a reported weapon call behind the Summit Medical Building. A transient couple told police that they recently befriended the suspects — a 28-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man — and set up their campsite nearby. That night, they said the male suspect was highly intoxicated and yelling loudly for no apparent reason. An attempt to confront him led to an altercation, and the female suspect allegedly exited the tent with a small knife, reached it back behind her head and stabbed the other woman in the breast. The suspects were arrested on scene, but the woman may walk free. The Sheriff's Office was able to make contact with the victims after the stabbing and scheduled an interview, but they never showed, and subsequent attempts to locate them have been fruitless.

5. Dog lost after Colorado mountain crash reunited with family

A dog that survived almost three weeks in Colorado's Rocky Mountains after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash has been reunited with its family. The year-old canine — a golden-doodle named Bentley — was lost when the vehicle it was traveling in slid off the edge of a mountain road west of Pueblo and plunged 600 feet down an incline on Aug. 7. The crash killed Jennifer Orr of Wichita, Kansas, and seriously injured her 21-year-old daughter, Samantha. Samantha Orr returned to the crash scene after being released from the hospital, where she found Bentley.