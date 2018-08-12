Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of Aug. 5

“That’ll be a great story to tell the grandkids some day.” — Chris Logan on “Car goes 200 feet down Independence Pass embankment; driver OK, walks back to Aspen”

“Wow….it took a study? How about drive by it on the way to Copper any weekend morning…..” — Jerry Mills on “Frisco’s congested Exit 203 the subject of state traffic study”

“Banning e-bikes from BIKE PATHS makes as much sense as banning hybrid cars from the roads.” — Gary Meyers on “Frisco outlines core values for community master plan (hint: they like outdoor recreation)”

“Those HOAs should be responsible, the fact that they are blaming residents is infuriating. Most HOAs hire site managers, perhaps they should make it part of their rounds to look at the trash situation and fix problems.” — Candy Gobrecht on “Bears are ransacking unsecured dumpsters in Summit County, and one resident has had enough”

“She won’t need a place to live here. That’s a plus” — Dave Susko on “Keystone hotel uses foreign workers to check in guests via live video feed”

“If it’s not about paying a less than acceptable wage, why not pay them what you would pay a local employee? And since there’s no taxes or worker’s comp, seems like the perfect way to get the job done for nothing. Better drop the hotel rates to reflect the savings. Yuck.” — Erica A Currey on “Keystone hotel uses foreign workers to check in guests via live video feed”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Rescue group saves Texas couple from Quandary Peak in 13-hour ordeal

The Summit County Rescue Group saved two stranded Texas hikers on Quandary Peak with an effort that took more than 13 hours. The 26-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were reportedly planning on hiking Quandary Peak's most traveled route but ran into problems when they accidentally started out on the much more technical West Ridge. They were underprepared for deteriorating weather conditions and decided to turn back about 800 feet shy of the summit, but it was already too late. Snowfall caused the hikers to drift off path and they got stuck in a series of cliff bands. Rescue workers headed out along with a Flight for Life helicopter to help find the pair, who were in the initial stages of hypothermia. Rescuers set hand lines for the climb back up and eventual hike out, and everyone was able to get off the mountain by 2:15 a.m. the next morning.

"We often find that hikers from outside the Rocky Mountain area are surprised at how quickly the weather conditions can change," said Charles Pitman, spokesman for the Summit County Rescue Group.

2. Breckenridge pizzeria owner says 'isolated' failure to give veteran a discount led to online pans

A scathing post in a popular Facebook forum caused such a stir that the co-owners of Northside Pizza in Breckenridge have been working overtime to control the damage and tell everyone that the pizzeria does in fact offer a 10 percent veterans discount. A man blasted the pizza shop on One Man's Junk after a local veteran was denied his discount. The poster said he was upset over what he felt like was exceptionally rude service, and also said a bystander was so upset that the bystander paid for the meal and thanked the vet for his service. Co-owner of Northside Pizza John Pallaoro said they've always offered the 10 percent discount to veterans and active-duty military since opening nine years ago and will continue to do so. They decided to let the bartender go.

3. Bear stuck in tree above laundromat draws crowd in Breckenridge

A black bear in Breckenridge drew a crowd last week after climbing 30 feet into a tree above the Laundromat, located on South French Street and Lincoln Avenue. One witness said the bear climbed up at around 9:30 a.m., where he stayed on a branch for much of the day. The bear was gone by morning.

4. Black Hawk helicopter saves injured hiker Sunday on Tenmile Range

A 52-year-old man from out-of-state tumbled about 60 feet down the side of a mountain while hiking a ridgeline along the the Tenmile Trail. Michal Ovsjannikov was training for the TransRockies Run when he grabbed ahold of a rock, which came loose and caused him to tumble nearly 60 feet down the mountainside. Ovsjannikov is a seasoned trail runner and experienced endurance athlete who has been scaling mountains across the world for the last 30 years. His injuries were extensive, and a Black Hawk helicopter was called to aid in the rescue mission to get him off the mountain. Now that Ovsjannikov is on the mend, he wants to show gratitude for the people who came to his aid.

5. Car goes 200 feet down Independence Pass embankment; driver OK, walks back to Aspen

In a story from The Aspen Times, an Aspen teenager had some explaining to do after a rough night on Independence Pass. A cyclist called to report spotting a car 200 feet down from the highway. Authorities could not find anyone at the scene so they called the registered owner who said the son was driving the car but he was safely home. The 18-year-old had apparently walked back to town after going off the road just past mile marker 48.