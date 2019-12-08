Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Dec. 1

The average residential price of a home in Breckenridge was $1.47 million in October, up 37% from the average in the same month in 2018.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

With the release of a police report, details emerged about a shooting that took place in a Dillon condominium complex.

On the night of Saturday, Nov. 30, 29-year-old Tanner Randall Hall was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man following a drunken argument. After the altercation, Hall was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco with a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was later arrested on charges including burglary and third-degree assault.

Witnesses told detectives that Hall and some friends went snowboarding at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area earlier that day before taking a trip to a sandwich shop in Silverthorne, where they started drinking. It was after the group of five returned to the condo that things turned violent, according to the report.

Hospital staff informed the deputies that a preliminary breath test performed on Hall returned a 0.150 breath alcohol concentration, almost twice the legal limit. Deputies also discovered that Hall was prohibited from consuming alcohol as part of his bond conditions stemming from a misdemeanor charge earlier this year.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Silverthorne’s new hotel, The Pad, made a step forward as Himmelman Construction broke ground on the site Wednesday, Nov. 27. The hotel is on the former site of the Robinson Dairy building, 491 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne, which was demolished with repurposing of the building materials. Full construction begins in mid-December, and the construction is anticipated to take one year.

The Pad will be a 36-room, 101-bed hotel with hostel-style accommodations, including dormitory rooms, private rooms, micro-rooms and hostel-style bed rentals. The hotel also will include a rooftop deck and hot tub, several common areas, patios, a bar, gear storage and event space. The hotel’s bar and lobby will be open to the public.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

When the emergency shelter in Fairplay ran out of blankets Saturday night, volunteers went door-to-door collecting extras from locals.

When the hotels ran out of rooms, managers let stranded travelers sleep in the lobbies. When the shelter’s cots were full, volunteers spread out the high school’s wrestling mats to try to keep as many people as possible off the floor.

More than 700 people were stranded in Fairplay on Friday and Saturday after high winds, blowing snow and low visibility made travel impossible at the height of the post-Thanksgiving rush and closed a long stretch of U.S. 285, which remained closed along the Kenosha Pass on Sunday.

A group of volunteers stepped in to help manage the crowd as the sheer quantity of those stranded strained local resources.

— Shelly Bradbury, The Denver Post

When Colorado lawmakers passed House Bill 19-1230 and 19-1234, allowing for marijuana hospitality businesses and marijuana delivery in the state, local municipalities were given options. As the statute applies to the town of Breckenridge, the town can opt in to all of the rules, parts of the rules or can opt out completely. However if the town opts out, Breckenridge residents could raise a petition to vote on the issue via signatures from 15% of residents (approximately 675 people).

House Bill 19-1230 allows for two types of licensed establishments where marijuana can be consumed by patrons. House Bill 19-1234 allows for the sale and delivery of marijuana to private residences by a dispensary, where the same rules of buying the marijuana onsite would apply.

Council members and law enforcement brought up safety concerns during the meeting, including police exposure to secondhand smoke and driving under the influence. Council unanimously agreed that they did not want to pass an ordinance for marijuana delivery. The issue will be brought up at the next town council meeting, Dec. 10, with the additional information requested by council.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County October real estate numbers show a slight increase in the market, especially in luxury sales. Breckenridge led the county with 24% of the total sales revenue and 18% of total transactions.

In October, the average residential price of a home in Breckenridge was $1.47 million, up 37% from the average in the same month in 2018. Keystone wasn’t far behind with 15% of total transactions, but the average residential price of a home there is down about 16% in October compared with October 2018.

In Summit County overall, the average residential price in October is down 8% compared with October 2018.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz