Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Dec. 29

1. Swan Mountain Road reopens after paragliding crash and rescue

Summit County Rescue Group volunteers and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office special operations unit rescued a 40-year-old Summit County man after he crashed last week near Lake Dillon while paragliding.

The man launched from Sapphire Point had crashed into the trees between Swan Mountain Road and Lake Dillon. The man then fell to the ground, and Summit County Rescue Group sent two teams to rescue him. The man was found about 100 feet from the lake, and crews used snowmobiles and an Orion sled to reach him.

The man’s injuries were considered moderate but not life-threatening.

2. Northstar regulars file lawsuit against Vail Resorts over paid parking in Tahoe

Two regulars were so upset when Northstar California Resort announced that guests would have to pay to park in the Village View lot that they filed a lawsuit on Dec. 6 against the resort’s owner, Vail Resorts.

For Steven Kroll — who filed the suit along with fellow Crystal Bay, Nev., resident Ronald Code — one of his main concerns since the resort has a no refund policy was the new fees being implemented after purchasing his season pass.

While Northstar said the changes were meant to improve traffic flow, many on social media accused the resort of cash grabbing. Kroll and Code’s lawsuit in the District Court of Nevada allege breach of control and fraud.

A hearing date has not been set yet but Kroll hopes the case will move quickly since it is a time-sensitive matter.

3. Despite rumors, Summit County residents will still have to head west to get In-N-Out Burger — for now

On Friday, Dec. 27, a Facebook post in the One Man’s Junk Summit County group claimed that In-N-Out Burger, a popular California fast food joint, was coming to Summit County.

The post blew up with ecstatic locals, skeptics and upset Summit County purists. People posted that there was a sign that said In-N-Out Burger “Here Soon” near a lot in Silverthorne.

Unfortunately for those who crave animal-style burgers, Summit County residents are still going to have to travel west to get their hands on In-N-Out, as Silverthorne Town Manager Ryan Hyland confirmed the sign was fake.

“People put up fake signs, and Silverthorne was just the latest place that occurred,” Hyland wrote in an email.

4. With new year, new laws to take effect in Summit County and Colorado

Jan. 1 brought in a host of new laws passed by the Democrat-controlled state and county governments.

In Summit County, a new tobacco and nicotine licensing tax along with regulations went into effect. New taxes were tacked on to cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products, and retailers will be required to obtain a county- or town-issued license that comes with oversight and accountability for sales of those products.

Aside from tobacco, another local regulation affects Frisco residents, a paper and plastic bag fee of 25 cents per bag.

Statewide, there are a slate of new laws taking effect in 2020. On the health care front, two new laws aiming to end surprise medical bills and cap the cost of insulin will take effect. Colorado’s red flag law, which has proven very controversial in some parts of Colorado, also took effect. The law allows law enforcement or family members of a potentially violent or suicidal person to ask the court to issue an extreme risk protection order to temporarily remove guns from a person and their home.

5. Summit County has among the highest rate of DUIs in the state of Colorado

Summit County is one of Colorado’s worst offenders when it comes to drivers choosing to get behind the wheel while drunk or high.

Over the past few years, only a few Colorado counties have surpassed the rate of DUI arrests in Summit, and many of those communities also happen to be in the mountain region. State officials are trying to shine a light on impaired driving offenses in the area, in part through improved data collection.

This is the first in a four-part series on DUI offenses in Summit County that will provide a dive into the potential causes of why DUIs are more prevalent in the mountain region than in other areas of the state, how law enforcement agencies in the county are working to address the problem, what the adjudication of DUI cases looks like from arrest to sentencing, and what’s next in the fight against impaired diving.

