Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Feb. 17

Social Calls are comments taken from the Summit Daily’s website and Facebook page.

“I love this news! A-Basin is too cool to be bulked in with everyone else. It’s not just the skiing that is important but the feel you get when you’re there. I’m so glad A-Basin is keeping its heart because it’s always had mine.” — Heather O’Brien Greene on “Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Vail Resorts end pass partnership; VR announces new ‘Keystone Plus Pass’”

“This sucks. Maybe vail resort will buy copper mountain and that would make up for it. Rethinking my season pass expense” — Bob Black on “Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Vail Resorts end pass partnership; VR announces new ‘Keystone Plus Pass’”

“I’m bummed out. While I’d love to have passes for Loveland, A-Basin, Copper and Vail I can only afford one for the family. That means it’s Vail.” — Christopher Nelson on “Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Vail Resorts end pass partnership; VR announces new ‘Keystone Plus Pass’”

“Powder days and parking at a basin again!” — Jordan Berry on “Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Vail Resorts end pass partnership; VR announces new ‘Keystone Plus Pass’”

“Goodbye A-Basin, it’s been nice knowing you.” — Bob Dentel on “Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Vail Resorts end pass partnership; VR announces new ‘Keystone Plus Pass’”

“Keystone wants to fight for first to open? Ha. I’ll believe it when I see it.” — Calle McCartney on “Arapahoe Basin Ski Area CEO explains reasons for breakup with Vail Resorts”

“I don’t buy the story we spent $40 million to grow, we expanded skiing to grow. Now we want to cut our skier visits because we didn’t plan our parking around all of our growth. I’m pretty sure continued growth is still the plan. Parking is a growing pain but not the reason for the break and they don’t plan to serve fewer skiers.” — Jeremy J Berggren on “Arapahoe Basin Ski Area CEO explains reasons for breakup with Vail Resorts”

“Unless he kills it with his bare hands, it won’t top the other story.” — Bridget McCormick on “Edwards man comes face to face with mountain lion”

“‘His major accomplishments as CEO include grooming the back bowls at vail.’ Nope that’s definitely not an accomplishment” — Darby Pappas on “A shakeup in Vail Resorts leadership”

“This is great for second home owners getting more income. It should attract more second home owners for investments. I am shocked people long term rent anymore. This is bad for locals. The short term rental rules were way too easy. Other cities limit short term rental periods 30-90 days a year.” — Russell Epstein on “VRBO ranks Breckenridge top destination among US ski resorts”

“Yeah, the last thing I want to do on vacation is wait in line like I do at the grocery store or an amusement park...time to search for a new get AWAY destination in CO... I’m bummed” — Kathy Scherkenbach on “VRBO ranks Breckenridge top destination among US ski resorts”

“Disney Land of the Rockies.” — Cary Dennis on “VRBO ranks Breckenridge top destination among US ski resorts”