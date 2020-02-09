Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Feb. 2

Much to the delight of skiers and riders, the snow falls with steady accumulation on Friday, Feb. 7, at Copper Mountain.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Winter storm hammers Colorado, closing roads, schools and Loveland Ski Area

One of this winter’s fiercest storms hammered the Colorado Rockies last week, canceling school and closing roads across the region. Portions of both lanes of I-70 were closed for periods of time on Friday, and Loveland Pass also closed.

All Summit County ski areas measured their snow totals in the double digits Friday morning, although many of the resorts had to close certain lifts due to the adverse conditions. Breckenridge Ski Resort and Loveland were the big winners on Saturday morning with more than 3 feet of snow reported in 48 hours.

— Summit Daily staff report

2. Mumps outbreak confirmed among Keystone Resort employees; risk to public is low

Three cases of mumps were confirmed among Keystone Resort employees in Summit County on Feb. 5. On Feb. 7, the confirmed case number grew to six.

Public health officials said there is “minimal risk” to members of the public who have recently been to Keystone, and there is “no known spread into the larger community,” according to a fact sheet emailed to the Summit Daily News by Summit County Public Health Nurse Manager Sara Lopez.

“We think mumps is more likely to be spread among people who are in close, prolonged contact with each other,” said Meghan Barnes, manager of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Unit at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “… So people within the general community who have brief, passing contact are unlikely to have an exposure significant enough to develop mumps.”

— Nicole Miller

3. Loveland Pass to be closed for extended period of time following head-on semi crash

U.S. Highway 6 at Loveland Pass closed Thursday following a head-on crash between two semitrailers. No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were released.

In addition to the closure on Loveland Pass, CDOT also had to close eastbound Interstate 70 at Vail Pass on Thursday due to safety concerns, and at Silverthorne due to a crash on the east side of the tunnel.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

4. Summit County schools closed Friday, Feb. 7, due to heavy snow

In more weather related news, the Summit School District announced Thursday evening that all schools would be closed Friday, Feb. 7, due to hazardous conditions.

Colorado Mountain College announced Friday morning that its Leadville, Breckenridge and Dillon campuses were closed, among other locations.

— Deepan Dutta

5. Silverthorne man arrested for brandishing gun during road rage incident

A Silverthorne man was arrested on a menacing charge late last month after allegedly flashing a gun at a woman while in traffic.

The alleged victim in the case said she was leaving the City Market parking lot when a man pulled up behind her and began “revving his engine” in an attempt to get her to turn right on a red light, according to a police report of the incident. The man, later identified as 22-year-old Takoda Castillo, allegedly continued yelling and “gesticulating with his hands” until the woman eventually gave him the middle finger and turned right onto the highway.

The woman made her way onto Colorado Highway 9, where Castillo allegedly caught up with her in the left lane and “waved a big black gun” at her. Dillon officers went to Castillo’s residence and took him into custody, along with placing a fully loaded handgun into evidence.

According to the report, Castillo told officers he didn’t understand why people in the area were so “rude” and said he didn’t point his gun at the woman; he just waved it around so that she could see it.

— Sawyer D’Argonne