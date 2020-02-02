Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Jan. 26

Team Mexico won the 30th annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge with its sculpture "Greed." It's the team's second consecutive win.

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

Craig Robert Sikorsky, 51, the owner of Jersey Boys Pizza and Deli in Dillon, was arrested on July 15 after an investigation revealed he had sexually assaulted a Summit County child.

On June 26, 2019, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on a report of a sex assault that took place earlier that day, according to a police report of the incident. The reporting party said another man, later identified as Sikorsky, molested his child, and both the child and father agreed to go to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center for a sex assault nurse exam.

According to the report, Sikorsky and the child had previous encounters that may have been mildly sexual. An interview with the child revealed that Sikorsky flagrantly molested the child during their most recent encounter, including continuing with sexual acts after the child told him to stop.

Sikorsky was arrested lon July 15 on felony charges of sex assault on a child and enticement of a child, along with a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual contact. On Jan. 13, Sikorsky pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, a class-four felony, and the other charges in the case were dropped. Sikorsky is scheduled to appear in district court for a sentencing hearing on April 6.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Debuting at X Games last year, the knuckle huck is a competition that allows for, encourages and celebrates the flair, the style and the fun at the heart of snowboarding as riders huck themselves off the “knuckle,” or rollover, of the big air landing before touching down in the formal landing area.

Along with six other riders — including the stylish Norwegian rider who inspired the creation of the event, Marcus Kleveland — North Carolina native Zeb Powell and Halldor Helgason of Iceland stole the show during the X Games in Aspen. In the end, Powell won the contest on the strength of a trick he tried first. It’s dubbed the “coffin slide,” a wild backflip-type move that features a slide on his back on the knuckle before fully tweaking out a method grab inverted.

Watch the video here.

— Antonio Olivero

The winner of the 30th annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge — for the second year in a row — was Team Mexico with its sculpture “Greed.”

The sculpture features a gluttonous king in the act of devouring food while sitting in a pile of it. The work aims to remind us that “there is a thin line between wanting more and having enough.”

Great Britain won silver, and the Wisconsin team won bronze.

Two bodies found Friday at Rocky Mountain National Park were identified as those of a young woman and her 17-month-old son. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office ruled 24-year-old Tristen Watson’s death a suicide and her son, Christopher, a homicide. Both were found Friday at Rocky Mountain National Park with gunshot wounds.

No other information was released by the coroner’s office, but Tristen Watson’s obituary indicates she was pregnant, as it mentions a third life lost Friday at the park.

According to park officials, the investigation remains ongoing.

— Sky-Hi News staff report

On the morning of Jan. 26, wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a residence off of Ptarmigan Trail Road near Interstate 70 in Dillon. Sometime the night before, a mountain lion killed three domesticated goats in one of the resident’s yards.

According to CPW Spokesman Mike Porras, officers identified the lion as the same animal that had been seen in the area a number of times before, and made the decision that because of it’s apparent habituation to the area, it had become danger to human health and safety.

Porras said that once a lion becomes habituated to a residential area they’re almost impossible to relocate. On Monday, officers with CPW tracked down the lion with the help of dogs, and killed it. Porras noted that the animal’s meat would be donated to local people in need.

— Sawyer D’Argonne