Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Jan. 5

Colorado State Patrol pulls over a vehicle in a DUI simulation Jan. 4 in Frisco.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

The Breckenridge Police Department is investigating a fight that resulted in one man being stabbed with a knife.

Officers with the Breckenridge Police Department responded to an altercation last week at the Coppertop Café in the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge. The preliminary investigation indicates that two employees of the resort — 38- and 40-year-old men — were involved in a physical fight and that one of the men stabbed the other with a knife, according to the department.

Both men received injuries and were transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco for treatment. A third employee was injured while attempting to break up the fight and was treated at the Breckenridge Medical Center before being released.

Thirty-eight-year-old Carlton George Findley was booked into the Summit County Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder and felony menacing.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

The Frisco Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries that took place at restaurants across town last week.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., four restaurants in Frisco were burglarized, including HighSide Brewing, Silverheels Bar and Grill, Tavern West and The Uptown on Main. About $1,500 in cash was taken in total, along with several safes, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Security camera footage revealed that the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and mask and appeared to use a crowbar to gain entry into the restaurants.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Besides a 30-year career in law enforcement, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons is also well known for a budding career in Hollywood, where he has served as a law enforcement technical adviser and performed acting roles for 15 years.

FitzSimons recently made his television debut on the new primetime Fox cop drama, “Deputy,” in which he served as an adviser for the pilot and was featured in a brief acting role in the opening scene.

With the latest gig, FitzSimons now has 15 film credits to his name on IMDB, serving as an adviser on movies including Jake Gyllenhaal-led crime thrillers “End of Watch,” “Prisoners” and “Nightcrawler” in addition to coaching Will Smith on how to be an LA patrol cop in the Netflix flick “Bright.” As far as acting, he also has performed a variety of roles in movies like “End of Watch,” “Sabotage,” “Fury” and “Suicide Squad.”

— Deepan Dutta

Data collected by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice over the past few years has made it clear that Summit County, along with a number of other mountain communities in northwest Colorado, are dealing with a serious DUI problem.

As some of the worst offenders in the state, Summit County and the rest of the Fifth Judicial District — Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties — report the second highest number of DUI charges in Colorado per 100,000 residents. But what are the underlying causes of why individuals on the state’s Western Slope are seemingly more willing to get behind the wheel while inebriated?

Community leaders in the fields of law enforcement, courts and community health agree that the issue stems from a number of different variables, including the ski town party culture that is enjoyed by residents and visitors.

This is the first in a four-part series that explores the public safety issue and take a look at how the problem could be addressed.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Summit County Rescue Group volunteers rescued an injured snowboarder last week from Quandary Peak.

A 25-year-old man called 911 to say that he had fallen about 100 feet and needed help. The man was on the south side of Quandary Peak, just below the Blue Lakes dam, according to a news release.

Fifteen rescuers joined the mission on snowmobiles and found the man about 100 feet above the road leading to the dam. A Flight For Life helicopter was able to land on the road just below the man and transport him to the hospital.

— Summit Daily staff report