Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of July 1

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Additional mandatory evacuations ordered for Weston Pass Fire near Fairplay

Wildfires are raging across the state, and the Weston Pass Fire continues to plague Park County. Last week fire crews battled the fire burning near Highway 285 in Fairplay. Evacuation orders were put into place and the fire continued to grow. The National Weather Service reported a tornado touched down Thursday at the edge of the wildfire, a rare event that apparently caused no damage and had little effect on the fire.

2. Weston Pass fire near Fairplay grows to 1,500 acres, mandatory evacuation for some residents

After reports of the initial outbreak of the Weston Pass Fire, mandatory evacuations were quickly put in place as the wildfire grew in size. More than 500 individuals were working on the blaze last week.

3. Sugarloaf Fire reaches 900 acres in Grand County, now within 4.5 miles of Summit County

The Sugarloaf Fire had officials on high alert as it quickly ballooned to 900 acres just 4.5 miles from Summit County. Contingency plans were quickly put in place in case the fire moved into the county from neighboring Grand County. Summit County entered Stage 2 fire restrictions on June 28, banning open flames, charcoal grills, outdoor smoking, chimineas and similar items.

4. Wildfire flares in Williams Fork Range in Grand County; Summit County keeping an eye on it

In this breaking news story posted after the initial Sugarloaf Fire flare up, Summit County officials were closely monitoring the fire in case it moved any closer to town. The blaze initially began near the Sugarloaf Campground and Henderson Mill south of Kremmling,the first of two to break out in Grand County that day.

5. Fourth of July in Summit County: Everything you need to know

This roundup included all the happenings over the holiday, from parades to music to kids events. What it did not include, however, was fireworks. Due to high fire danger and drought conditions, all firework displays in Breckenridge, Frisco and Keystone were canceled this year. Additionally, the county is under Stage 2 fire restrictions so any use of fireworks were also banned.