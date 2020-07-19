Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of July 12

A sign informs visitors of the mandatory mask zone in Breckenridge on Sunday, July 12. The zone encompasses all of Main Street as well as some surrounding areas.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended and amended a number of executive orders related to the novel coronavirus pandemic July 10.

After losing a lawsuit, Polis amended an executive order that allowed for voters to sign ballot petitions without a petition circulator present. The goal of the order was to minimize in person contact during the pandemic.

Colorado Concern, a group dedicated to protecting the state’s business climate, sued Polis over the order. On July 1, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the order was unconstitutional.

Polis also extended orders on Friday that expedite the process for unemployment insurance claims, ensure that hospitals have efficient health care resources and order state agencies to help prevent the evictions of tenants affected by the virus.

In a news conference July 16, Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide mask mandate, requiring everyone over the age of 10 to wear facial coverings while inside buildings open to the public. The mandate doesn’t change anything for Summit County, which already requires masks whenever people are in a public building and outside when a 6-foot distance from others isn’t possible.

Polis said areas of Colorado with mask ordinances have had a slower spread of the virus.

“We have a choice in Colorado: either more mask-wearing and more attention to social distancing, or more damage to our economy and loss of life,” he said.

After hearing reports of people not wearing masks when walking around, the Breckenridge Town Council on July 9 made masks a requirement for the entire walkable Main Street.

The mask zone extends from the Blue River on the west to South Ridge Street on the east. The north boundary is at North French Street while the southern boundary extends past the southern end of Main Street.

Under the ordinance, people are required to wear a mask whenever entering or inside a place of business, in an outdoor public place while in the mask zone and outside of the mask zone if a 6-foot distance isn’t possible. If a person is caught without a mask they can be fined $50 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense and $500 for the third and all subsequent offenses.

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus among employees at City Market in Breckenridge is now resolved.

A total of 19 people got the virus as a result of the outbreak, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s outbreak database.

The county announced an initial outbreak of eight cases April 29. No one connected to the outbreak died of the virus.

Summit County has amended its safer-at-home public health order to implement an 11 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars.

The amended order was signed July 14, less than a week after the town of Breckenridge issued an order that included the same curfew on the town’s restaurants.

The goal of the order is to prevent the spread of the virus among late night crowds at restaurants. County officials said they were hearing about people staying late and becoming relaxed on face-covering guidelines, which could be dangerous when it comes to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For most restaurant owners, the amended order doesn’t really affect their business. Outside of Breckenridge, the home of most of the county’s late night establishments, few businesses are open past 11 p.m. However, some of those restaurants already altered their hours to close earlier in the night.

