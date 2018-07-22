Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of July 15

“Wait… It isn’t slow enough right now? Drive through Silverthorne at any time during a weekend. It sucks!” — Adam Caswell on “Some residents ‘skeptical’ of Silverthorne’s plans to slow traffic downtown”

“I’d love to see a subsidized lending program for home owners adding a small apartment on their property, I’d pop the top on our garage if lending rates were low. It would add incentive for current property owners to create additional locals housing.” — Stephanie Danaher on “Silverthorne eyes new regulations for short-term rentals”

“Whatever happened to PRIVATE property rights…???!!! Government needs to stay out of our lives and homes…period.” — Ken Moats on “Silverthorne eyes new regulations for short-term rentals”

“Yup. Ours is closed. Tracer rounds are not allowed ever anywhere…apparently some people don’t know that. But, try to control illegal use of firearms. Good luck with that.” — Marty Cleveland on “Colorado state reps address gun range, fire restriction questions in regards to wildfire risk”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Breckenridge theater director quits after board apologizes for Trump sketch at fundraiser

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre executive director Erin Gigliello put in a letter of resignation a day following the theater board's apology over a President Trump sketch. The short sketch lampooning Trump was performed at the theater's biggest fundraiser of the year, and apparently offended some members of the crowd. A letter of apology was issued by the theater board to those in attendance, with a promise that it wouldn't happen again. "A small percentage of those in attendance were unfortunately bothered by the content of the sketch, which is regrettable, but lest we forget, the nature of satire is not to appease and placate but to push the boundaries of thinking," artistic director Chris Willard wrote in a prepared statement.

Willard said that no profanity was used during the performance — except by one protesting audience member — and that almost all of the words and phrases in the piece came directly from public record, "having been spoken by a certain public figure before."

"I would just say that the board and I didn't see eye to eye on some things," Gigliello said of her reasons for leaving the job. "But I wish Backstage the best and don't want this to distract from the amazing theater that (artistic director) Chris Willard puts out in the community."

2. Widow's benefits halved after late husband tests positive for marijuana in Loveland Ski Area death

The state of Colorado is denying half the workers' compensation death benefits to Erika Lee, whose husband died while working on a ski lift, because he had marijuana in his system. Adam Lee was crushed to death in December underneath a ski escalator at Loveland Ski Area. Erika says she's frustrated the system is saying "because he smoked a legal substance, we are going to take away your benefits from you and your kids." Colorado law allows state workers' compensation companies to cut benefits by 50 percent if tests return positive for marijuana or any other controlled substance.

3. Silverthorne eyes new regulations for short-term rentals

The town of Silverthorne, a popular tourist destination, is looking to craft new regulations for short-term rentals. During a work session on the topic, town officials expressed their desire to take property owners into consideration, as well as those who live next to the rentals. Business licenses, caps and other regulations were all discussed. Many local governments have undertaken similar efforts, and town staff prepared an informational packet detailing for town council existing regulations in other nearby mountain towns. The regulations have yet to be decided, and town council will look for community input before anything is put in place.

4. Some residents 'skeptical' of Silverthorne's plans to slow traffic downtown

As Silverthorne continues its work on revitalizing Fourth Street in an effort to give it more of a downtown feel, a community forum was held to give residents a better feel for the project. A piece to that effort are plans to knock down traffic speeds on Highway 9 and make the highly traveled route fronting Fourth Street Crossing feel more like a "Main Street." A couple of the changes include diagonal parking and median on Third Street and on-street parallel parking at some locations on Highway 9 and enhanced crosswalks. Residents had mixed feelings about the plans and many came to the community forum with their own ideas. Comment cards filled small wicker baskets about as fast as town staff could empty them.

5. Summit County crews put out Keystone condo fire

Summit Fire & EMS responded to a structure fire at the Sunrise condo complex off Tennis Club Road in Keystone on Sunday evening. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, and evacuated residents were allowed back into their homes Sunday night.