Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of July 22

“Can we please get an update on the status of the beer?! Thoughts and prayers are with the beverages and their families.” — Ian Gaper on Coors beer truck fire extinguished on Swan Mountain Road” Editor’s note: Social Call is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“Yeah!! More widening of “singletrack”! I love it that our singletrack has grown in width every year with each race! X10u8 is almost flat and wide enough for my 80 year old Grandma to mountain Segway down. Denver and the Grandma’s thank you!” — Jason Mcafee on “After Breck Epic falls through, Ironman vows to pursue other options”

“Every time I drive past those 100+ year old tailing piles I wonder when Breck is going to do something about it. Hey, they were doing something about it. Some day, this will be viewed as an opportunity lost.” — Christopher Nelson on “Summit County denies rock-crushing permit on Tiger Road, but fears for future of river restoration”

“I’ve known Erin to be the kind of person who would defend the right to make fun of the left as well, and it appears to me that she is not only defending political speech of any ilk, but protecting her staff with her resignation. Way to show courage by acting on your beliefs. It’s sad that the Backstage board is showing no courage at a time when we need more of that. I read the comments on the Summit Daily’s website and wonder how many of the uber sensitive name callers commenting on there would applaud a similar outcome if the satire had been about President Obama. You can’t just accept the speech you like and squash the speech you don’t and claim to be a Constitution loving patriot. Critical political dialogue is the foundation of a free society, and if a brief political satire causes this much distress, then maybe your beliefs are resting on a very delicate foundation.” — Vanessa Marie Agee on “Theater director quits after board apologizes over Trump sketch at annual fundraiser”

“A very sad time for the people of Breckenridge, Colorado, and the nation. We don’t go to the theatre to be coddled – we go to be challenged. Let’s see how their sense of humor is come November…” — Brian’s Brain on “Theater director quits after board apologizes over Trump sketch at annual fundraiser”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Hiker dies after fall off of backcountry ridge near Silverthorne

The most-read story of the week broke the news that a hiker had died after falling into a ridge in the backcountry north of Silverthorne. The hiker was later identified as longtime local and Nordic ski coach Hannah Taylor. The Summit Nordic Ski Club wrote on its Facebook page that Taylor and the club's head coach, Olof Hedberg, were out on a mountain run northwest of Silverthorne when Taylor grabbed a rock that came loose on the Willow Peak ridge. The accident led to her fall from the ridge. Taylor was 39.

2. After her tragic fall in the Gore Range, Summit County remembers coach and adventurer Hannah Taylor

To Hannah Taylor's local Summit County friends, the New Hampshire native and a Silverthorne resident embodied the essence of the Summit County sports and outdoors scene. She's remembered as a big-hearted, adventure-seeking, do-it-all woman who pulled no punches. In her 14 years with the Summit Nordic Ski Club, SNSC board president Peter Haynes described Taylor as a pillar for the club.

"She was here through several head coaches, she was our rock," Haynes said. "This club would not be what it is without Hannah. She was such a strong person and personality, and hard on people. But she loved them so much — the kids especially."

Taylor excelled at and enjoyed ultra-endurance races. Just last summer Taylor won the High Lonesome 100 Miler, an ultra-endurance race across the peaks, valleys and forest surrounding Salida.

3. Dillon lot with Walgreen's Pharmacy on it sells for $7.4 million

With sharp increases in the volume and number of transactions, June's real estate sales in Summit County smashed June 2017 in almost every measure, suggesting the record-setting pace exhibited since the end of the recession is likely to continue through the summer, perhaps longer. The top sale of the month a commercial lot in Dillon, where the Walgreen's Pharmacy sits, which sold for an eye-popping $7.4 million at the end of the month. The sale of the 2.5-acre commercial lot on Dillon Ridge boosted the month's overall volume of real estate sales over $166 million, an almost $33 million jump compared to June 2017.

4. Erwin found not guilty on 11 counts in Silverthorne sexual assault trial; mistrial declared for other counts

It took nearly two days for an Eagle County jury to come back with a verdict in the Silverthorne sexual assault trial, and even then, the verdict is not complete. Justin Cayce Erwin, one of four men accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Silverthorne apartment on St. Patrick's Day in 2016, was not guilty on 11 of the 20 counts brought against him. However, Judge John McMullen had to declare a mistrial on the other nine counts after the jury could not come to a decision. A status conference to decide what actions will be taken in regard to the nine undecided counts will be held on Aug. 9, when litigators will decide whether or not to try the case with a new jury, or drop the additional counts entirely.

5. 'A random act of violence' against Breckenridge police officer sparks investigation

It was in the early morning hours when a Breckenridge police officer, responding to a single vehicle crash in Breckenridge, came across a man in the roadway wearing only boxer shorts. Officer Jennifer Kruse stopped to perform a safety and welfare check, when 21-year-old Nathan Finnegan of Austin, Minnesota, allegedly began acting violently and erratically, hitting Kruse in the face, knocking her to the ground and damaging her patrol vehicle. She was able to call for backup during the initial confrontation, and law enforcement officials arrested Finnegan. He was advised on four criminal counts including first degree assault of a peace officer, criminal mischief, driving a vehicle under the influence and careless driving.