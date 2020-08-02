Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of July 26

An overview of Breckenridge on Monday shows empty parking lots for Breckenridge Ski Area.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

Last week, Breckenridge Town Council discussed possible aid for businesses and town residents if COVID-19 restrictions remain in place or tighten through winter.

Council member Kelly Owens said she thinks there will be a lot of people who need assistance this fall and winter, bringing up that parents might not be able to work as much as they typically would because of child care issues with quarantining children or potential day care shutdowns.

Council member Dick Carleton reminded the council that a winter shutdown could be extremely detrimental on the town’s sales tax revenue as well as local businesses. Town Manager Rick Holman said the council might have to make decisions about dipping into reserves and what to prioritize.

The following day, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz put out a letter to “communities, guests and employees” regarding the coming winter. Katz wrote that the company is optimistic it will be able to have a safe ski season but cautioned against complacency.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Craig Sikorsky, who pleaded guilty to charges related to sexual assault of three children over the past 20 plus years, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Sikorsky, who owned Jersey Boys Pizza and Deli in Dillon, appeared at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge for the sentencing hearing last week.

Sikorsky was first arrested in July 2019, after an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office revealed he sexually assaulted a child in the county. In January, Sikorsky pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Before he was sentenced in the case, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office brought new charges against Sikorsky, alleging two new instances of improper sexual behavior with children in the late 1990s. He later pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted sexual assault on a child in June.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

A man was transported to a Front Range hospital via Flight For Life after an apparent bike crash near Montezuma last week.

On July 27, emergency workers with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Fire & EMS responded to a bicycle crash on Montezuma Road, about 3 miles east of Keystone, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher.

The man was found just off the road and transported to the River Run Gondola parking lot at Keystone Resort in an ambulance. He was later transported off scene by a Flight For Life helicopter.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Urbanites fleeing cities for homes in the hills are pulling mountain resort real estate out of a pandemic slump.

Inventories are dwindling, prices are soaring and resort-town schools are seeing enrollment climb as second-home owners and newcomers settle in places like Steamboat Springs, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride and Aspen.

Aspen broker Tim Estin calls it “The Great Urban Exodus.”

“This event is a trigger for buying. People who have been on the fence are buying. People who have been spending time here for years are moving into bigger properties,” said Estin, noting that the high-end rental market also is exploding as visitors prolong their summer vacation into fall and winter.

— Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun

Summit County officials announced a new dashboard for measuring data related to the novel coronavirus, which is aimed at creating more transparency and accessibility.

Hayden Hedman, the county’s newly hired data analyst and epidemiologist, presented on the data dashboard at the Summit County Board of Health meeting July 28. The dashboard can be found by going to SummitCountyCo.gov/coronavirus and clicking on “case data.”

Hedman said people might notice some differences in the data on the new dashboard compared with its current iteration. While the total number of cases will not change, it will be presented differently with the new dashboard. Hedman has been working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to clean up the county’s data related to the virus.

According to the data presented, the county is currently meeting almost all of the goals for the protect-our-neighbors phase. It still has some work to do to meet the thresholds for the number of hospitalizations due to the virus and the number of positive cases per 100,000 people.

— Libby Stanford