Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of July 5

A girl rides down the alpine slide on Saturday, July 4 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Courtesy of Elaine Collins

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

Hundreds of people flocked to Summit County ski areas to celebrate Independence Day. The Fourth was opening day for summer activities at both Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort, while Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened July 2.

Each of the resorts had restrictions in place in an effort to create the safest atmosphere possible and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At A-Basin, summer visitors can enjoy hiking and biking trails, disc golf, scenic chairlift rides and lunch at the area’s restaurants. Breckenridge is offering scenic chair lift rides, the Gold Runner Coaster, alpine slides, the resort’s gondola and hiking trails. Copper opened its chairlifts, the Rocky Mountain Coaster and food and beverage outlets.

— Libby Stanford

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula called a special town council meeting July 7 to discuss facial coverings in town, including an idea that would require masks at all times, including outside.

Mamula said he called the meeting to address his concerns about the lack of people wearing facial coverings. Council members all agreed the lack of compliance with the mask rule was a problem.

Two days later, council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance that established a mandatory mask zone in the core of town. It also unanimously passed a second emergency ordinance to create a process for penalizing businesses that violate the public health order. Both ordinances took effect immediately. An order from the town manager’s office to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on drinking and dining establishments also was agreed upon.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County commissioners and public health officials discussed compliance with public health orders, specifically the facial covering requirement and physical distancing in businesses, at the Summit County Board of Health meeting July 7.

The Summit County emergency alert system was used throughout the holiday weekend to remind residents and visitors of the public health order rule that requires facial coverings to be worn in public buildings and outdoors where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. County officials decided to send out a message via the warning system at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday for the remainder of July.

County Manager Scott Vargo said the county has identified businesses that are choosing not to be compliant with public health orders and that citations will start to be issued if that behavior continues.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

The body of a male child was recovered from the Eagle River east of Dotsero on July 3.

The body was discovered by a private group of people on the river, according to an Eagle County official.

The body was later identified as 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro, who went missing in early June.

— Vail Daily

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed four bills into law July 6 at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, expanding access to health care for Coloradans.

The first bill he signed, Senate Bill 20-215 the Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise, extends the state’s reinsurance program for five years and expands coverage to those who were left out of the program.

Colorado’s reinsurance program aims to drive down insurance costs by reimbursing insurers for the highest cost claims, according to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies. In its first year of operation, people across Colorado saved about 20% on insurance premiums on the individual market. Summit County residents have saved even more — around 47%, according to Polis — because of the Peak Health Alliance, a nonprofit insurance purchasing organization.

In addition to the reinsurance program, Polis signed three other bills.

— Libby Stanford