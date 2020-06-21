Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 14

Summit County Rescue Group volunteers walk along the shore of Dillon Reservoir on June 14 while searching for Paul Kresge, who fell overboard during a fast-moving storm.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

On June 13, 66-year-old Paul Kresge died after falling into Dillon Reservoir when gusts of wind and large waves caused his sailboat to broach. The strong storm cell blew in from the southwest, producing winds upwards of 40 mph along with 4-foot waves.

Kresge, who was taking part in the Dillon Yacht Club’s Peak 1 Regatta earlier in the day, was traveling downwind toward the Dillon Marina. He was the captain of the boat and was in the back steering. There was another person on the boat handling the sails.

Kresge tried to perform a jibe to change course but lost control when the boat broached, and he fell into the water. He was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident, though there was one on board, in accordance with state law.

The manner of death was accidental, and the cause was ruled drowning.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Lindsey Ward, a Breckenridge woman who killed two people while driving drunk on Colorado Highway 9 last year, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Ward, 32, appeared in Summit County District Court for her sentencing in what became an emotional hearing for family members on both sides of the aisle who tuned in to share their thoughts on the case.

On Aug. 30, 2019, Ward was driving southbound on Highway 9 near Blue River when she veered into the wrong lane and caused a head-on collision. Locals Benjamin Mitton, 41, and Nichole Gough, 43, were killed in the crash.

In April, Ward pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide DUI, both class 3 felonies.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

The Breckenridge Police Department assisted federal agencies in arresting a suspected arsonist out of Minneapolis last weekend.

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 22, of Brainerd, Minnesota, is one of at least two suspects wanted for allegedly setting fire to a Minneapolis police station May 28, just three days after the death of George Floyd sparked widespread protests throughout the city.

On June 14, officers with the Breckenridge Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Robinson in the parking lot of the Breckenridge Recreation Center. Breckenridge Chief Jim Baird said the man was briefly taken to the police department before being transferred to the Front Range.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Summit County officials are grappling with multiple changes to the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that could increase gathering sizes and further reopen businesses.

In a news conference last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made two big announcements regarding the state’s plans to move forward. The first includes new guidelines for the state’s safer-at-home public health order and the second announces the next phase of regulations.

The proposed health order guidelines would open bars at 25% capacity, allow residential summer camps to open with 10 children indoors and 25 outdoors, and allow indoor events to occur with restrictions. The changes in indoor gatherings will allow for theaters, wedding receptions, indoor markets, auctions and trade shows to operate. The gathering limitations depend on the size of a venue.

The Summit County Public Health Department plans to follow these guidelines, Environmental Health Manager Dan Hendershott said last week at a joint Board of Health and Board of County Commissioners meeting. As it stands, the county’s public health order defers to state guidelines on all of the new changes, which means there won’t be any new amendments to the local order until July 1 when it expires.

— Libby Stanford

Vail Resorts has announced its plans for summer operations, which will be limited due to COVID-19.

Keystone Resort will open June 26 and operate Fridays through Sundays throughout the summer. Breckenridge Ski Resort will open daily starting July 4.

Spokesperson Loryn Roberson wrote in an email that both resorts will “offer a limited footprint that focuses primarily on mountain access and scenic lift rides” as well as other activities where physical distancing can be the most easily attained.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz