Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 21

Boats take part in the Dillon Marina and Yacht Club flotilla on Thursday, June 18, in honor of Paul Kresge.

Elaine Collins / Special to The Daily

At about 7:45 p.m. the Summit County 911 Center received a call from a suspect who was crying, and stated that he had broken into a business in Breckenridge and shot and killed two people inside. The suspected also said he he was armed with a handgun, rifle and a pipe bomb.

The suspect said that he was suicidal, and that he would use the weapons on police if anyone tried to enter the location. Officers were able to make contact with the owner of the business, who advised that nobody was at the location, and that the building’s alarm hadn’t been activated.

Police used a robot to approach the business to conform that there was no forced entry, and a team of officers was later sent in to physically clear the area to confirm nobody was inside.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Summit County officials are leaning towards extending the local safer-at-home public health order, a move that would keep the countywide face covering requirement.

The county’s safer-at-home order expires on June 30. Much of the order falls in line with recommendations and mandates from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

At a joint meeting last week, members of the county’s board of health and board of county commissioners expressed concern that letting the order expire would send a message that the county no longer cares about the mask rule.

“I personally think the face masks are a key component of the non-pharmaceutical arsenal that we have to fight this illness,” said Public Health Director Amy Wineland.

County Manager Scott Vargo recommended that county attorneys extend the order through July 31.

— Libby Stanford

To the local sailing community, Paul Kresge was a lifelong competitor who took pride in living by his principles and values. And he always embraced a challenge. Many looked up to him. He had an attention to detail, an honesty and a knowledge of sailing that was admirable.

A sportsman’s disposition shepherded his life, from skiing in freestyle’s early days at Gunnison to his time as a respected member of Copper Mountain Resort’s Over The Hill Gang. He had it each day when he’d ride his bicycle around the reservoir. And the one-time Dillon Yacht Club commodore had that disposition when sailing his longtime Star racing keelboat, 7977.

It was Kresge’s passionate role as a thread at the heart of the community that made his death in a storm out on the lake on Saturday, June 13, at the age of 66, the heartbreaking shock it was for so many.

— Antonio Olivero

The Dillon Town Council adopted a pair of new plans during their regular meeting last week, which outlined broad concepts for the future vision of the marina and town core.

The council approved both the Waterfront Master Plan and the Town Core Master Plan last week, designed by MSA Professional Services, to update concepts for the future development of the Dillon Marina and improved connectivity and walkability in the town core.

While the plan was ultimately adopted, some council members raised concerns about a lack of town control in the designs and moving forward while question marks remain. But other council members felt more comfortable with the plan as a larger vision, and the idea of making adjustments as they come up.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Lodging is open in Summit County, but while some lodging businesses are bouncing back quickly, others are waiting on further loosening of restrictions to bring back core business.

Lodging opened across Summit County on June 1 after months of empty hotels, condos and short-term rentals. Now nearing the end of the first month open after the shutdown, occupancy in Summit County is still low compared to typical June numbers, but it is no longer nonexistent.

“April and May were basically unoccupied due to the Summit County Public Health Order — essential workers made up what little occupancy there was in town. As of May 31, Inntopia’s Destimetrics reported that Breckenridge’s June occupancy is down 77% (year over year),” Breckenridge Tourism Office Public Relations Director Austyn Dineen said in an email.

Unfortunately, limits to group sizes, which currently allow 50% of a spaces’ normal capacity to be met, have negatively impacted lodging facilities that host conferences and events as a major source of business.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz