Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of June 24

“Since when is “doing the right thing for the community” building another hotel instead of affordable housing? What has happened to this place?” — Callison Cody on “Breckenridge hotel deal re-emerges in second possible development agreement”

“Same thing happened when it was in Silverthorne. It should not have been a surprise to anyone.” — Beth Swan on “Damage to Town Park could put return on Dillon Ice Castles at risk”

“Oh no! This was such a fun attraction. Hope they can find a less impactful location. Would hate to lose the positives.” — Michael Thomas on “Damage to Town Park could put return on Dillon Ice Castles at risk”

“Such an amazing addition for the town of Dillon. This venue is a one of a kind. The views are breathtaking. I believe if they do it right. This crowning jewel will be it’s claim to fame. Liking it to Red Rocks for places people want to go to see an event.” — Linda Gilmer Polhemus on “Renovated Dillon Amphitheater hosts first concert on Friday”

“There was nothing wrong with the old Amphitheatre! This one is too aerodynamic for Dillon. It’s bad enough that that obnoxious hotel is being considered. Might as well change the name from Dillon to Denver #2…” — Mary Rose Hills on “Renovated Dillon Amphitheater hosts first concert on Friday”

“This is good- the spruce beetle population has gotten way out of control- stay safe!” — Spring Alaska on “Sugarloaf Fire reaches 900 acres in Grand County”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Wildfire flares in Williams Fork Range in Grand County; Summit County keeping an eye on it

A wildfire broke out near the Sugarloaf Campground and Henderson Mill south of Kremmling on Thursday, quickly growing from 20 acres to more than 40, continuing to grow throughout the day until it was at 900 acres in size by 9:30 p.m. Dubbed the Sugarloaf Fire, was burning primarily beetle kill wilderness on Forest Service land which limited what types of responses were available to firefighters. By Thursday evening it was 4.5 miles from Summit County, but officials in Grand County had the fire under control and were letting it burn naturally to a certain point. Officials were on high alert in Summit County on Friday.

2. Damage to Town Park could put return of Dillon Ice Castles at risk

Concerns about major damage to Dillon's Town Park from the Ice Castles over the winter have raised doubts as to whether the attraction will be returning. The castles, built in Dillon for the first time last year by a company out of Utah, were created as a means to activate the park during the winter. The move paid off dramatically, pulling tens of thousands of visitors to Dillon to see the attraction, and businesses in the area thrived. But the operation used about 300,000 gallons of water a day while building the attraction, and between 10 and 30 thousand a day in maintenance. The resulting melt wreaked havoc.

"There were tons of ice melting on the grass," said Louis Skowyra, a representative of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. "It was that simple. It was erosion, water damage, and a lot of trash left behind. I know it was quite a burden on the public works department."

3. Xcel switch cabinets destroyed in car wreck; police believe alcohol may be involved

Power was lost for hours for residents in the Breckenridge area last week after a man hit a light pole in his car in the early morning hours. Crew worked throughout the day to restore power to 400 customers. According to a representative from Xcel Energy, switch cabinets in the center of town were destroyed in the collision, which knocked out the power. Officers were investigating the wreck as a possible DUI.

4. Frisco cancels its July 4th fireworks show over safety concerns

The town of Frisco decided to cancel its July 4th fireworks show after consulting with the Summit Fire & EMS. Summit Fire met with officials from the White River National Forest and the Summit County Sheriff's Office, and the fire danger was determined to have changed significantly from June 27 to June 28. Shortly after Frisco announced the cancellation, Keystone also canceled its July 3 fireworks display. Breckenridge canceled its fireworks earlier in the week.

5. Breckenridge puts new, deed-restricted apartment building up for sale

Breckenridge is looking for a local business owner to purchase a new, nine-unit apartment building for workforce housing. The sale is being presented as a unique opportunity for a local employer to address an employee-housing shortage through ownership, and the apartments are scheduled to come online this fall. The units are designated to become part of the workforce-housing inventory, so they will be deed-restricted and occupants must be full-time employees working locally. The apartments are under construction near Colorado Mountain College, off Airport Road.