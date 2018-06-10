Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of June 3

“This implies that the people of breckenridge have a choice. They dont. Build build build” — Tom Michalski on “Breck hotel project’s first open house opens eyes”

“Classifying the 2 together is ignorance. We all know booze is the blackout drug like opioids not marijuana. Do not use marijuana and drive.” Fritz Ritter on “Colorado increases in marijuana, opioids clear; determining what’s impaired driving is not so easy”

“Don’t sleep with food or clothes you cooked food in. Duh” — Cory Dufrane on “Bear attacks family of 4 in Red Feather Lakes area”

“That bear should be protected and relocated…… it’s not the bears fault…. unless he’s done this before so sad either way” — Michelle Busi Newton on “Bear attacks family of 4 in Red Feather Lakes area”

“They want the whole road and everyone to go away. They will close all the trails and always get there way. Just like Blue River. I bought my 4th 6 million dollar home and now everyone has to go away because this is my valley I’m the 6 million dollar 3rd 4th 5th home owner.” — Fritz Ritter on “Breckenridge sides with residents who want heavy trucks off Tiger Road”

“So, 7 people had an issue with it? Let me guess. They own a home there but don’t know how that home was built? Hypocrites. It’s probably their third home.” — Michelle Maulick on “Breckenridge sides with residents who want heavy trucks off Tiger Road”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Body of missing Dillon man found on Berthoud Pass Sunday

A missing Dillon man was discovered dead in his vehicle Sunday afternoon in Grand County, less than 1 mile from the top of Berthoud Pass. A member of the missing man's family discovered the body after a multi-county search effort was conducted the previous day. Local investigators indicated there were no signs at the scene to indicate a specific cause of death.

2. Summit County man dies in rafting accident near Buena Vista

Summit County resident Christian Sheetz died while rafting the Pine Creek Rapids on the Arkansas River last week. The 46-year-old and his wife were on a private raft when it capsized, and Sheetz's wife was able to swim to shore safely, while the man continued downriver. A search party was organized, and Sheetz's body was located four hours after a search began. The Pine Creek Rapids are classified as Class 4 to 5 whitewater rapids, making it a significantly challenging stretch of river for rafters to navigate.

3. Vail Resorts to buy Crested Butte, three other resorts

In the ongoing race to scoop up as many ski areas as possible to add to its Epic Pass, Vail Resorts announced last week its plans to purchase Crested Butte, adding its fifth Colorado resort. The company has entered into an agreement to buy the resorts' parent company, Triple Peaks, from the Mueller family for $82 million. The purchase would also include Okemo Mountain in Vermont and Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire. On top of that, In a separate sale also announced last week, Vail Resorts detailed its plans to buy Stevens Pass Resort in Washington for $67 million from Ski Resort Holdings. After the purchases, the Epic Pass products will include unlimited and unrestricted access to all four resorts.

4. Grand County sheriff ID's missing Dillon man found dead in car

A day after his body was discovered, the Grand County Sheriff's Office identified the Dillon man found dead in his car at Berthoud Pass as 24-year-old Samuel Wallen. An investigation remains ongoing as authorities await toxicology reports, but it was reported at the time that authorities do not suspect foul play.

5. Breckenridge sides with residents who want heavy trucks off Tiger Road

A company's request to start a new rock-crushing operation at the Mascot Placer was denied by county planners, siding with a group of concerned citizens fed up with the high numbers of large trucks traveling up and down Tiger Road. At the heart of the issue is the Swan River Restoration Project, which is generating a significant amount of rock-hauling traffic from the Williams Placer. As Summit County Manager Scott Vargo explained the issue, it's likely going to be a matter of balance. "We want to do what we can to balance the concerns of those residents that are impacted with the environmental improvements that come through these restoration projects," he said.

Peak Materials has since appealed that decision to Summit County commissioners, who are scheduled to take up the issue June 12.