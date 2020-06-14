Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 7

Main Street in Breckenridge is pictured on Monday, June 8. The Breckenridge Town Council approved a measure to close Main Street to vehicle traffic beginning June 12, allowing for businesses to operate in an increased space.

Vail Resorts has offered a preview of what is anticipated to be the first-ever ski season in the era of social distancing, providing an early look at how the experience could change for skiers and snowboarders as the industry takes steps to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rob Katz, the CEO of Colorado-based Vail Resorts and a powerful figure in the ski industry, addressed the topic during a recent call with Wall Street analysts.

Skiers and snowboarders are able to spread out through the slopes, Katz said, so Vail Resorts must focus on what he described as “pinch points.” Those areas include inside restaurants, in lift lines and as people enter the resort. He said there are possible constraints on food and beverage services and the management of the network of lifts and gondolas.

He acknowledged there may be a drop in the number of skiers and snowboarders during the ski season, but he pledged that Vail Resorts would open the terrain at the mountain resorts as the firm would any other year unless there are mandated reasons.

— Jay Hamburger, Park City Record

Breckenridge’s Main Street closed to motor traffic last week and became what the Breckenridge Tourism Office has dubbed Walkable Main. The closure will last for about eight weeks and is meant to allow for physical distancing.

More than 25 restaurants and retail establishments are participating, and guests can also expect pop-up performances, demonstrations, workshops and art. Spectators can watch quartet performances by the National Repertory Orchestra as well as performances by local musicians, storytellers and performance artists Wednesdays through Sundays during lunch and dinner hours.

Breckenridge and Summit County ordinances still require masks in public spaces where 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained, and the tourism office asks that Walkable Main participants wear masks and respect physical distancing.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County ski areas are gearing up for summer operations, and while not all activities will be able to take place in full force due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ski areas have taken steps toward varying levels of opening.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that they would open the 6th Alley Bar & Grill would be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Free, low maintenance activities such as trail access for hiking and mountain biking as well as A-Basin’s disc golf course will be the first summer activities to open.

An official at Vail Resorts said Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort are “hopeful to open summer operations in late June/early July.” Keystone’s typical summer operations include a bike park, stables, lakeside activities and scenic chairlift rides. Breckenridge also offers mountain bike trail access and scenic chairlift rides as well as zip line tours, the Alpine Slide and the Goldrunner Coaster during normal summer seasons.

At Copper Mountain Resort, the resort is planning to open on July 4 with hiking, mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, disc golf and limited dining options.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Frisco opened up its Main Street Promenade last week, shutting down Main Street from Second to Fifth avenues to allow businesses to expand their operations into public areas.

The idea comes as part of Frisco’s multipronged approach to helping residents and businesses recover financially as a result of the pandemic. Business owners in Frisco have varying opinions about the closure.

Rob Phillipe, a longtime developer in Frisco who owns a number of properties on Main Street, said closing Main Street would cause a number of unanticipated hardships for visitors and business owners, including additional parking concerns, weather disruptions and potential losses to businesses from motorists who otherwise might have stopped in town.

Others like Eko Wiono, the manager at Butterhorn Bakery, and Lisa Holenko, owner of Next Page Books & Nosh, said they were looking forward to the opportunity.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Dillon residents and visitors will have to go without concerts at the town’s amphitheater this summer as officials continue to make changes due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

But Dillon is hoping to bring some music to the public this summer, among other amenities and events shaped to follow the public health order while still giving community members a chance to enjoy the season.

One new concept is the Jams on the Water program the town is putting together, which would have local musicians put on mini-concerts on pontoon boats while making their way down the lakefront.

Dillon did open up its farmers market on Friday, although the number of vendors has been more than cut in half from 126 to about 60. The town is requiring visitors to wear masks, which can be picked up at the town’s tent before entering.

— Sawyer D’Argonne