Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of March 1

A patient who was screened for the new coronavirus at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco last week tested positive, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

On March 4, the hospital announced it was investigating a potential case of the novel coronavirus — officially known as coronavirus disease 19, or COVID-19 — after a patient with a recent history of travel to Italy came to the Summit County medical center’s emergency department with a possible respiratory illness earlier that day.

A test was performed by the state, which returned a presumptive positive result. The case represents the first known case of COVID-19 in the state.

The patient is a California man in his 30s who was visiting Summit County. After arriving Feb. 29 to Denver International Airport, the man traveled to Summit County in a rental car and skied at Keystone Resort and Vail Mountain. Health officials said the man stayed at a condo in Keystone.

The Summit County visitor who tested positive for the new coronavirus stayed at the Slopeside Condominiums complex in Keystone during his recent trip, Summit County public health officials announced last week.

The Friday news release stated that the unit had not been occupied since the man, his fiancee and his two friends left the area.

A worker arrived to clean the unit about 23 hours after the man checked out, but health officials say the worker’s risk is very low because “intermediary surfaces are generally not considered capable of transmitting the novel coronavirus after two hours following contact by the infectious person,” according to the release.

Health officials have contacted the owner of the property and are working with the property management company to clean the unit again “out of an abundance of caution.”

In an unusually transparent move for the ski industry, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has released data on skier numbers that Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth promised to provide following a particularly busy Saturday in February.

In a blog post, Henceroth highlighted the decline in skiers and subsequent crowds at A-Basin compared with last season, which the ski area stated as a goal after leaving its partnership with Epic Pass at the end of the 2018-19 season. There were 35% fewer skiers through February compared with last season and 69% fewer Ikon and Mountain Collective passholders through February compared with Epic passholders last season. While Epic passholders received unlimited access to A-Basin during the ski area’s partnership with Vail Resorts, Ikon passholders can ski or snowboard only seven or fewer days at A-Basin, depending on which pass they purchased. Mountain Collective passholders get two days at A-Basin.

Craig Sikorsky, 51, was arrested last week on new charges of sexual assault on a child and unlawful sexual contact following an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Sikorsky, who owns Jersey Boys Pizza and Deli in Dillon, pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of sexual exploitation of a child in January stemming from an incident that occurred at his home in June. Sikorsky is facing up to 12 years in prison on that charge.

The most recent charges against Sikorsky stem from allegations of improper sexual behavior with multiple children in Summit County in the late 1990s.

State officials are once again asking residents and visitors to leave wildlife alone after a video of a woman harassing a moose in Breckenridge went viral.

In the most recent example of wildlife harassment caught on camera, a woman is seen approaching a moose from behind and touching it as onlookers call for her to leave the animal alone. The moose then turned around and stomped the ground, nearly kicking the woman.

The woman who hit the moose was cited with a summons to appear in court on a charge of harassment of wildlife and faces a fine of up to $200.

