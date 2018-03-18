Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of March 11

“Why don’t they help people that are homeless/unemployed to get a job instead of bringing in workers from another country? Just curious?? There are a bunch of unemployed/homeless living in downtown Denver.” — Eric B Godsman, on “Colorado relies heavily on foreign seasonal labor. This year, there’s a shortage of visas.”

“It’s shameful that our kids are being used to push a political agenda, this was a event put on by the school boards at the highest level nationwide not the students, they are being used for others political agenda.” — Nathan Powers, on “‘Something had to be done:’ Summit County students, parents protest school gun violence today”

“When my middle schooler talked to me about the walk out she talked about changes that need to be made within the schools and at home regarding how kids treat one another, how to help kids who feel bullied or left out, how to stop kids from becoming so sad and angry that they resort to violence, how to stop bullies. It wasn’t all about “gun control” or taking away peoples second amendment, it was about ending school violence in every way possible. And I am a very proud parent today!” — Leah Perry, on “‘Something had to be done:’ Summit County students, parents protest school gun violence today”

“LOVE that Frisco didn’t pull a Breckenridge and line the route with barricades. I’ve been to even single 4th in Breckenridge since 84 and stopped going once the barricades showed up. Frisco’s been my new spot for the 4th ever since.” — Timmy Smithers, on “Frisco beefing up BBQ Challenge security to crack down on outside alcohol, pets”

“Was there a problem in the last couple years that led to this decision? I admit as a resident and former business owner this wasn’t my favorite event, but never thought security was an issue.” — Scott Wescott, on “Frisco beefing up BBQ Challenge security to crack down on outside alcohol, pets”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Skier killed in tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified by coroner

A skier died after colliding with a tree on March 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort was identified as Derek Cressey, 38, of Windham, Maine. The accident occurred at in the trees near Northstar, an intermediate trail in the Peak 8 area. Cressey was taken to the Peak 8 First Aid Room after the crash, where he was later pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed. The Maine resident was at least the fourth in-bounds ski fatality in Colorado this season.

2. Mountain Town News: Big snows and a rash of deaths in avalanches and in treewells

A column from Allen Best focused on deaths in the West caused by avalanches and snow immersion suffocation. The avalanche toll for the winter reached 18 in the United States, all in Western states and Alaska. Up to eight people who have died this winter in Western resorts from snow immersion suffocation, some of them after falling into tree wells. One of the more unusual deaths, he writes, were of a 50-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son at California's Kirkwood Mountain Resort, who were skiing to a slope-side condominium when snow fell from a rooftop on top of them, burying them under 3 feet of unusually heavy and snow that set up quickly.

3. Despite criticisms, Breckenridge Town Council won't park its plan to build new garage

Although Breckenridge Town Council received some negative feedback about the planned parking garage at Tiger Dredge and F Lot, it is set to continue with current plans for the project. Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula and town council members don't disagree with public discussion that a planned parking garage near the Riverwalk Center should ideally be somewhere else, namely the South Gondola Lot at South Park and Watson avenues. But Vail Resorts, the owner of that lot, has been unwilling to even discuss the idea, the mayor and other members of town council said, with Mamula reading an excerpt of a letter he received that included the line: "Do not ask again."

"We're going to do something and do something soon," Councilman Mike Dudick said. "If (Vail Resorts) doesn't want to do anything, they're making a business decision to say, 'No, we're not going to sell anything to Breckenridge.' We'll listen to that and respond accordingly."

4. VIDEO: Georgia ski area chairlift malfunctions, flings skiers off as it rolls backwards at significant speed

Dramatic videos from Georgia's Gudauri resort went viral last week on social media, showing skiers and riders being flung from chairs after the lift malfunctioned. The chairs roll backward at a significant speed, flinging people off as it spins around the load area, with other skiers bailing early and jumping from chairs as they head down the hill. At least 11 people were injured. The Gudauri resort is located on the south-facing plateau of the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Eastern Europe.

5. $3 million Breckenridge home tops the real estate transactions for February

In 2018, Summit County continues to see a historically low number of listings influence the local real estate market. The most expensive sale of February was for a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 45 Loxmax Drive in Breckenridge, which sold for $3 million last month.

"It's basically more of the same, which is to say we have a real-estate starved inventory and a steady demand from locals, as well as second-home owners, looking for a piece of Summit County," said Chris Eby, a local broker and the owner of Buyer's Resource Real Estate in Frisco. With more than 40 years of industry experience in Summit County, Eby said he sees no signs this trend will change course anytime soon.