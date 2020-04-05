Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of March 29

Frank Walter and grandson Jake Bright skiing his run at Copper Mountain Ski Resport in 2016.

Courtesy Jake Bright

1. Moose tramples and injures Breckenridge woman

A Breckenridge woman who tried to shoo a moose away from the road was trampled and taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Parks and Wildlife officers went to the scene of the incident and found two moose in the area — two young bulls, one with antlers and one without. Based on the woman and other witnesses, it was determined that the moose without antlers was the one who attacked the woman. This moose was put down, which is protocol if a person is attacked and injured.

The best way to handle seeing a moose is to keep as much space between you and the animal as possible, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Randy Hampton.

“If you bumped into your 900-pound drunk, angry neighbor, what would be the way you would handle that?” Hampton said. “You would give them some distance. That’s the best way to handle a moose.”

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

2. Vail Resorts announces widespread furloughs and salary reductions, puts plans for new lifts on hold

Last week, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz announced widespread furloughs and pay reductions in a letter to employees. While all seasonal workers already have been laid off and asked to leave employee housing, the new cost-saving measures were directed at year-round and salaried employees in the U.S.

The company is furloughing nearly all U.S. year-round hourly employees starting April 4 for at least one to two months, which includes 706 employees in Summit County.

Katz also wrote that salaried employees in the U.S. will see a 5% to 25% salary reduction for six months based on their pay grades. The 25% salary reduction is for senior executives, and Katz noted that he is forfeiting 100% of his salary and is eliminating cash compensation for the Board of Directors over the next six months.

The company also is suspending its 401(k) match for six months, eliminating June and September dividends to shareholders, and reducing capital ventures by $80 million to $85 million, including deferring all plans for new chairlifts.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

3. Some restaurants stop offering takeout due to lack of viability and virus concerns

Some restaurants that originally stayed open for takeout amid the countywide shutdown are now closing their doors completely while they weather the storm.

While offering takeout sounded like a good way for restaurants to continue doing business, some are finding that without tourists, local demand isn’t enough to keep them afloat.

Roy Beinfest, assistant general manager of Silverheels Bar and Grill and Kemosabe Sushi & Sake, said it no longer makes sense financially to stay open. Even in the off season, the restaurants usually sell around $15,000 worth of food per day. Now, this number is around $800 to $900. Despite a skeleton staff, with the bills to pay for keeping the computer system running and the lights on, it makes more sense from a business standpoint for the restaurants to simply sit empty until they can be fully operational.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

4. ‘First Chair Frank’ Walter remembered for passion, faith and outdoor enthusiasm

If a life’s value can be measured in how many people have nothing but good things to say about them after they pass, Frank Walter was one of the richest men to grace Summit County.

Frank Walter, a man whose grace, persistence and charm made him a legend at Copper Mountain, died on March 5 at the age of 97 at an assisted living facility in Golden. Frank leaves behind six children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. But more than his immediate family, “First Chair Frank” left behind hundreds of grateful human beings who treasured his presence and saw him as a saintly citizen, one whose ironman streak of first chairs at Copper Mountain may never be topped.

— Deepan Dutta, Special to the Daily

5. Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz donates $2.5 million to affected employees, resort communities

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, have announced a donation of more than $2.5 million to provide support for Vail Resorts employees and the mountain towns where the company operates.

Katz will donate $1.5 million to benefit more than a dozen organizations providing critical services in Summit, Eagle and Gunnison counties in Colorado as well as other resort communities across North America.

In Summit County, $100,000 will go to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center to support the mobile food bank as well as mental health and social service navigation, and $100,000 will go to The Summit Foundation’s Summit County Cares Fund to support area nonprofits.

— Vail Daily staff report