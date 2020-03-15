Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of March 8

Signs posted outside of the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge warning sick individuals to keep out of the building.

Following the emergence of the new coronavirus in Summit County and neighboring mountain communities, many businesses put out notifications detailing precautionary measures and information about the virus. While many have shared standard methods to prevent the spread of the virus, including frequent hand washing and staying home when sick, some companies are making changes to the way they do business.

Shelves were barren in aisles containing cleaning supplies and paper goods at local grocery and big-box supply stores last week. City Market and Target limited the amount of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer a customer could buy. Not providing food samples became a Kroger-wide rule, and exercise facilities upped their cleaning measures.

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz also sent an email to employees with a phone number for the Vail Resorts coronavirus hotline, advising them to call if a guest or employee reports an illness or has a medical event related to the coronavirus outbreak.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

On March 9, the Summit County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a male skier found unconscious and not breathing off the side of a run at Keystone. The man was pronounced dead on scene by staff at the Keystone Medical Center.

The skier was later identified as 51-year-old Jon Kleve of Lincoln, Nebraska. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. Kleve represents the fifth skier death in Summit County this season.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency last week in response to Colorado’s growing numbers of cases from the new coronavirus, allowing him to take more aggressive actions to try to curb the virus’s spread.

Colorado’s Disaster Emergency Act gives Polis expansive power to close buildings, order quarantines, halt travel, suspend rules and ban public gatherings. But the orders he announced Tuesday show — at least so far — a desire to limit his use of that authority and to try to prevent disruption to daily life.

“To our state and our economy, it’s important for me to say declaring a state of emergency does not mean that Colorado isn’t open for business, or recreation, or tourism. We are,” Polis said. “Nor should this declaration cause more anxiety. In fact, quite the opposite. We hope that these actions provide reassurance that we are aware of the risk and taking every reasonable step that we can we contain the spread the virus and protect our most vulnerable.”

— The Colorado Sun

Negative press for Vail Resorts coming out of Vail Mountain in February was brought up during a call to investors last week. Vail made headlines across the country in February for both the chairlift asphyxia death of Jason Varnish and the long lift lines experienced by visitors during a large storm cycle.

Katz said in the aftermath, the company has discussed undertaking an effort to ensure every guest knows exactly what to expect when and where on the mountain.

“That’s something that we’re going to absolutely be continuing to improve upon and we’ll make sure we’ll be more dialed in heading into next season,” he said.

— John LaConte, Vail Daily

On March 7, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced it was investigating a collision that occurred at Keystone Resort.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a collision report involving two snowboarders on the upper portion of Haywood intermediate run. One snowboarder involved was transported to a Denver hospital and was being treated for a head injury. The other snowboarder left the scene of the accident.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz