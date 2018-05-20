Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of May 13

“It’s funny people think worthless politicians can do something about the climate.” — Shane Bussey on “Breckenridge snowboarder lobbies Congress to address climate change”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. 'Saturday Night Live' makes light of Frisco moose matters

After three social media posts of incidents involving human-and-moose interactions went viral on social media, two of the three people were quickly identified and contacted by officials from Colorado Parks & Wildlife with the help of the public. The local stories made statewide news before going viral and then even landed a brief appearance on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update on NBC. It was a brief mention — only about 10 seconds setup to punch line — and one of the hosts of the popular spoof newscast, comedian Michael Che, actually misreported the case in relaying the joke.

Aggressive moose are nothing new, and incidents, while extremely isolated, have been reported across the country, as moose do inhabit much of North America.

2. Bicyclist killed in Breckenridge vehicle collision

A tragic accident on May 11 left a young bicyclist dead after a collision with a vehicle near Breckenridge's Wellington neighborhood. The accident occurred at approximately 12:51 p.m. on Bridge Street, where the Lincoln Park neighborhood is currently under construction.

3. Breckenridge reels from boy's death as investigation into fatal truck-on-bike collision continues

Few details have been released as authorities continue to investigate the incident. Investigators are analyzing a download of the truck's onboard computer, laser mapping of the accident site and a full mechanical inspection of the truck. Breckenridge's fire district hosted a grief support session on Saturday to help the community cope with the tragic event.

4. 5-year-old girl seriously injured in bear attack, wildlife officials say

A 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a black bear outside her home over the weekend was expected to recover thanks to the quick thinking of her mother, who scared the animal away. The child had gone outside in the middle of the night after reportedly hearing noises she thought were coming from her dog. The mother said she heard screaming and found her daughter being dragged by a large black bear. She told authorities that the bear dropped the girl after she yelled at it. The bear apparently bit the girl on her back side but she didn't have any injuries to her brain or organs or suffer any fractures. She received 77 external stitches and more internally.

5. CDOT has announced a $550 million plan to improve, expand westbound I-70 near Floyd Hill

Colorado Department of Transportation officials unveiled plans for a $550 million partial expansion and renovation of westbound Interstate 70. The plan would replace a steep, tricky two-lane curve and bridge at the US-6 interchange with a three-lane tunnel through Floyd Hill, if the funding arrives, hoping to help alleviate skier traffic issues in the winter. Unfortunately CDOT doesn't have the money for the project, so the expansion is probably years away, if it does not get modified or scrapped before then. However, CDOT sees the unveiling as a significant step toward eventually taming congestion along the thoroughfare.