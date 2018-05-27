Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of May 20

“Excellent story. Amazing students. Huge thanks to all SSD educators who have guided, supported, inspired, these phenomenal young people! Summit County is a unique and special place to raise a family.” — Beth Flaherty on “The Summit Daily profiles seven exceptional Summit High School seniors before they graduate”

“Dillon is the highest because the others (Breck & Frisco) are not affordable for anyone looking for reasonably priced houses & more than 1500 sq ft. Soon anyone in the service industry including education & health care will be priced out of Summit County altogether.” — Mike Woodhall on “Another mad month for Summit sales as March numbers find towns all up —again”

“It certainly would solve the parking problem at the resorts.” — Bret Taylor on “Colorado high-speed hyperloop project picks DIA as first portal station but building north or south route is up for debate”

“They better approve the building of two new ski areas in Summit to handle the massive volume of skiers that would come. I hope this is not built.” — Russell Epstein on “Colorado high-speed hyperloop project picks DIA as first portal station but building north or south route is up for debate”

“Please go away Breck already has plenty of tourists trying to burn it down” — Candace Whitten on “Ironman wants to partner with Breck Epic to create North America’s premier mountain bike race”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Developer: This is the best chance to 'Finish Peak 8 the right way'

Although the proposal for a luxury hotel at the base of Peak 8 failed on its first attempts with Breckenridge Town Council, developers are having another go at it. Developers are looking to resubmit the proposal and recast the project as Breckenridge's best opportunity to "finish the base of Peak 8 the right way." The team feels like the town won't see a better offer, and that miscommunication and misunderstandings played major roles in the proposal failing on its first try. To give the community a chance to vet the proposal, there will be two upcoming open houses, one from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the South Branch of the Summit County Library in Breckenridge and another from 4-7 p.m. June 12 at the Grand Colorado on Peak 8.

2. Invitation to dog's birthday party goes viral in Summit County

It was a social post no one could resist — a plea from a local to give her dog a great fifth birthday, combined with a photo of the beautiful Dalmatian. "This is a little weird and I feel a little silly doing this, but I'd do anything for my pup," Elizabeth Wildt wrote on the Facebook group One Man's Junk last week, telling people a little bit about her dog Ketto. "My only concern is that sometimes there aren't other dogs there for him to play with. So, if anyone is free this Wednesday at noon and wants to bring their pup to the Carter Dog Park, I would greatly appreciate it! And I'll have some dog friendly cupcakes for everyone too!!!" The response has been nothing short of overwhelming. By noon Tuesday, there were over 935 reactions — all likes, smiles or laughs — and more than 145 comments. If you're wondering whether Ketto had a good birthday, well, he did, as more than two dozen dogs showed up. The party was complete with dog-friendly cupcakes.

3. HighSide in Frisco brings number of breweries operating in Summit County up to eight

Frisco welcomed the county's newest brewery, HighSide, with open arms on May 18 as people showed up in droves for opening day. HighSide brewery takes its name from the local rafting scene, and its leadership team is a confluence of experience with David Axelrod, co-founder of Broken Compass; Carrie Knose, who co-founded Living the Dream Brewing in Highlands Ranch; Breckenridge restaurateur Chris Galceran; Jason Wiedmaier, who founded Lone Tree Brewing Company before going to work for Broken Compass; Dave Simmons, formerly of Pug Ryan's; and Kurt Zolbe, the brewery's general manager who comes with deep connections to Summit County. HighSide's opening brings the number of breweries currently operating in Summit County up to eight with three openings within the last two years alone.

4. High Country Crime: Parachute family held hostage

A Parachute police officer responded to a call from a woman who said her ex-husband had threatened to kill her and her sister. A hostage negotiation team was able to remove the woman's sister from the home, and the 51-year-old suspect was placed into custody. The officer found there were three protection orders, restraining the suspect from contact with his ex-wife.

5. Hyperloop's first stop: DIA, as Colorado enters final leg to study feasibility of $24B transportation project

Denver to Vail in 8 minutes? Not so fast! The high-speed hyperloop project is still in the studying phase of whether a hyperloop transportation system could work, and there is still much to be done. Technical issues are still being worked out, such as mitigating right-of-way issues, terrain and economic viability, including whether there's enough ridership and demand. Finding financing for the project is also a big piece to the puzzle, and the state's initial report put that cost at $24 billion. The report estimated it could ultimately handle 45 million trips in 2040 and generate $2 billion a year in revenues. Story from The Denver Post.