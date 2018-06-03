Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of May 27

“They’re just doing it so they can get away with building 250-300 homes. What is the end game with this build build build mentality…No thanks. Stop turning summit into Denver.” — Jacob Deneault on “‘A gateway’ to play: Details emerge as Silverthrone pushes forward with new town-owned park”

“The indoor sports field for soccer is (very) nice and appreciated, overall well done!!” — Chris Logan on “Breckenridge unveils new indoor playground, part of rec center’s $17M transformation”

“Not surprising but why build more crappy apartments? Enough already summit, we get it, you’re money hungry.” — Zach Austin McKnight on “Sale of Hudson dealership paves way for new development”

“How is it affordable housing if most can’t afford it. There’s very little jobs in the high country to begin with an those jobs that you can get Don’t even pay you enough to rent a one bedroom or a studio.” — Rob Vetter on “Priced Out: Affordable housing out of reach for Summit County’s low-income immigrants”

“A single parent with a one income household is also unable to buy “affordable” housing. I’ve lived in Summit for 24 years.” — Caren Humpherys on “Priced Out: Affordable housing out of reach for Summit County’s low-income immigrants”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Former Aspen climber Charlotte Fox, survivor of Mount Everest disaster, dies in home accident, friends say

One of the survivors of a harrowing 1996 Mount Everest disaster, climber Charlotte Fox, died last week after an accident in her home. Fox was found by friends after she apparently slipped on the hardwood stairs in her four-story house, fell and suffered fatal injuries. She was 61. Fox was the first American woman to climb three 8,000-meter peaks, and was a fixture in the Aspen climbing and skiing scene from the early 1980s until she moved to Telluride in 2007. The Mount Everest disaster Fox survived was later memorialized in the book, "Into Thin Air" by Jon Krakauer. Eight climbers died on the mountain that day.

2. Sale of Hudson dealership paves way for new Silverthorne development

Summit County's longest running car dealership, Hudson Auto Source, closed shop to make way for a new "loft-style" neighborhood in Silverthorne. The developer, Resort Concepts, is in the early stages of planning a 152-unit residential neighborhood called "Park Lofts" at the site. The property is located in the heart of town near the Fourth Street Crossing, which is part of the town's efforts to dramatically remake the area and give Silverthorne a "Main Street" feel. The Hudson dealership had been in Colorado's High Country, selling Chevrolets, for over 44 years.

3. Silverthorne gives hostel-style hotel, to be made out of 16 shipping containers, the thumbs up

Silverthorne gave developers the final site approval needed to begin work on a new $6.5 million boutique hotel with hostel-style accommodations. The idea for "The Pad" stems from the worldly travels of Lynne Parrish and Rob Baer, and the 35-foot, three-story hotel plans to include 36 rooms, a small restaurant, manager's apartment, lounges, event space, storage areas, a kitchen and bathrooms. To build it, the now-defunct Robinson Dairy building currently on the property will have to be razed, and the vast majority of the materials from the demolition will find new life rather than end up in the landfill. Recycling will be the most common use for the old building materials, and anything that can be salvaged and reused — whether it's the concrete or the steel — will go into construction of the new hotel. If everything goes smoothly, the new hotel could open as early as late next summer.

4. Red, White and Blue puts out Breckenridge house fire on Sunday

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 106 Reliance Drive in Breckenridge shortly after 2 p.m. last Sunday. Crews with the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District extinguished the house fire, and no one was home at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

5. 'A gateway' to play: Details emerge as Silverthorne pushes forward with new town-owned park

A large chunk of land in northern Silverthorne is on its way to becoming the Maryland Creek Park, to be publicly owned and operated by the town. A development agreement approved in June 2015 requires the developer of Summit Sky Ranch to deliver on the park, which is located on the Maryland Creek Ranch property, and is envisioned as a gateway to the town. The piece of land is also the spot where Chevy Chase drove off the road in "Christmas Vacation."