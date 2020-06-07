Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of May 31

Andrea Edwards of Breckenridge speaks to demonstrators during a Walk of Solidarity in Breckenridge on Monday, June 1. Protests have been taking place throughout the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while being pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Monday, June 1, transitioning safer-at-home messaging to “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors.” The new order permitted short-term rentals to open as of June 1.

Summit County had requested a variance from Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home order on May 15 to open restaurants and short-term rentals, but that request was later denied based on the county’s case data. Because of the denial, the county had to wait on the state executive order.

In the state order, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has offered guidance for thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing rental spaces between guest use, among other safety measures.

— Libby Stanford and Taylor Sienkiewicz

Summit County residents and others dressed in black and carried signs while marching through Breckenridge last week to shine a light on ongoing racial injustices and police brutality throughout the country.

The protest came together quickly with a call to action going out on the One Man’s Junk Summit County Facebook page Sunday afternoon. Community members answered the call and arrived to stand in solidarity with black Americans around the United States.

Protesters took turns standing on a table in front of the crowd and sharing their own experiences with racial injustice, their frustrations with acts of police violence like the recent killing of George Floyd, their concerns with local issues like a man wearing a KKK mask into the Dillon City Market and more.

“I think this was needed,” said Tom Nielson, a Breckenridge resident who organized the protest alongside Evin Harris. “This is happening everywhere around the country, and I don’t think Summit County should be left to the side, especially being a dominantly white community. We do have some diversity here, and that showed today. But we need to make this community aware that these things are real even in our community.”

— Sawyer D’Argonne

A man in his 30s disappeared Sunday, May 31 after getting separated from a group of friends while floating the Upper Colorado River in an inner tube, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen in the water by his inner tube near the Eye of the Needles rapid. It was reported he was not wearing a lifejacket. On Friday, the man was identified as Shawn S. Diaz, 36, from the Denver metro area. On Friday, the man had still not been found, and water operations had been suspended unless new leads arose. The sheriff’s office said they are looking at the case as a potential drowning.

— Sky-Hi News

Breckenridge Town Council passed a resolution approving the closure of Main Street to motor vehicle traffic and opening it to pedestrians and outdoor shopping and dining, set to begin June 12 and last for about eight weeks.

Following the decision, business owners and residents in Breckenridge have responded with a wide spectrum of opinions. Some believe it will bring much-needed business and promote physical distancing while others think it will give some businesses an unfair advantage and create traffic and parking issues.

Richard Snider — owner of Daylight Donuts, which is north of the closure area — said he was concerned about the traffic and parking issues the plan could cause.

On the opposite end of town, Sara Cox, owner of The Crown, said she is excited to see how the closure works.

“I know that this has always been something that the town has been doing for years, and so I think it’s a good opportunity for us to check it out,” Cox said. “Talking with some of my fellow business owners, everyone feels optimistic.”

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and town of Silverthorne temporarily closed the Blue River from the base of the Dillon Dam to the Sixth Street Bridge in Silverthorne last week. The closure was due to high water caused by snow runoff being released from the dam.

The closure will remain in place until water levels are low enough that recreational boaters can safely pass under the Sixth Street Bridge.

— Deepan Dutta