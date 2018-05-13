Top 5 stories on summitdaily.com week of May 6

“I think that the costs of everything is the problem only soon enough ONLY the rich will be able to ride on the slopes. I doubt you’ll make much money then… $120 Million looks like a big loss already!” — Scott Kletzien on “Skier visits dip about 3 percent”

“I was misdiagnosed with degenerative MS years ago. The thought of the drugs needed and their side effects drove me to seek out a second opinion. Thank goodness I didn’t have MS. But it’s a life altering diagnosis and this is just incomprehensible that a “professional” can get away with this multiple times without any penalty. There needs to be stricter laws for these types of medical professionals.” — Andrea Mimi Ankerholz on “A former Colorado doctor who misdiagnosed dozens with MS now faces lawsuits in Florida”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Two Summit County moose incidents solved; third under investigation

A photo and videos of three separate incidents of people either approaching or feeding moose went viral on social media, causing outrage from the public and sending Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers to investigate. Thanks to tips from the public, officers were able to identify the people in two of the three incidents. Both incidents have both been addressed and one of the individuals was cited. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, social media not only played a role in helping find those responsible, but also helped educate the general public about the dangers of approaching moose.

"It's not only unethical and irresponsible to feed and harass wildlife, it's also illegal," District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak said. "We will enforce our wildlife laws."

2. Keystone condos on fire in red-hot Summit County real estate market

The Summit County Assessor's Office is nearing the end of its data collection for the 2019 property reappraisals, and is predicting Keystone condos will increase in value about 40 percent over the two-year data period, with 470 condos sold in Keystone over the last 22 months. Compare that to single-family homes, up about 21 percent during the same timeframe, and it shows just how well Keystone condos are doing. Breaking down the six economic areas across Summit County, condos are up 22 percent in Frisco; 26 percent in Copper; 31 percent in Silverthorne, Wildernest and Dillon; 34 percent in the Dillon Valley and 32 percent in Breckenridge.

Recommended Stories For You

3. Frisco woman misdiagnosed with MS wants to know why her former doctor continues to practice medicine

Frisco resident Brenda Culhane was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007 by Dr. Gary Weiss, who then was based in Vail. For 10 years, she went through expensive treatments for the incurable degenerative brain disease, only to find out that she was misdiagnosed —she did not have MS. Nor do at least two-dozen other patients that Weiss misdiagnosed, according to doctors who have reviewed some of his cases. In 2016, five of Weiss's former patients in Colorado sued, accusing him of knowingly misdiagnosing them with MS and profiting off of expensive prescriptions and the routine scans required to monitor the disease. The patients dropped their lawsuits, in part because Weiss is no longer insured in Colorado, which would have made recovering damages nearly impossible and Weiss was effectively cleared of the extraordinary allegations of malpractice and fraud levelled against him. He adamantly denies the claims, calling the lawsuits "nonsense." Weiss is now barred from practicing medicine in Colorado but has a new neurology clinic in Florida, where two of his patients there are suing, saying he misdiagnosed them with MS.

4. Plans for Highway 9 would create four continuous lanes from Breckenridge to Interstate 70

Colorado Department of Transportation officials are firming up plans for a road project that would widen the final stretch of road into Frisco, establishing four full lanes of traffic from Breckenridge all the way to Interstate 70.

The "gap project" would be the successor to the Iron Springs Bypass, which expanded the highway between Farmer's Korner and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center to four lanes. That project was completed last November at a total cost of $23 million. In addition to the added lanes, the latest plan for the project would call for a new roundabout at the Eighth Avenue intersection and either a roundabout or a new traffic signal at the Water Dance Drive intersection.

5. Frisco, Colorado to Vice Media: Don't smoke marijuana in public

A nine-minute video from Vice Media's new web series "Blunt Reviews" features the host in Frisco, Colorado, hiking to Rainbow Lake and ice fishing on Lake Dillon. It also features plenty of shots of the host smoking what is said to be marijuana in public, which is illegal under Colorado law. Now, Frisco's marketing department says while it doesn't have a problem with the news and culture site coming to town, it would like the company to follow the rules if it returns to film another installment.

"For me the most major problem with the video was them consuming marijuana in places they shouldn't have been," said Vanessa Agee, the town's marketing and communications director. "That sets people up for visiting a place in Colorado and thinking it's fine to smoke in public and getting an expensive ticket or a police interaction. I wouldn't want that to happen anywhere in Colorado, much less in our town."