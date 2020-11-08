Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Nov. 1

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

The state moved Summit County backward in the reopening process, adding restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Oct. 29, officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gave Summit County one week to show a plateau or decline in both the incidence and positivity rates by Nov. 4 to avoid moving backward. The county’s incidence rate and positivity rate rose within the timeframe.

On Nov. 6, the county dropped into safer-at-home level orange, formerly called safer-at-home Level 3. The new designation comes with a set of increased restrictions, including on retail stores and restaurants, which will be limited to 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. Because Summit County’s incidence rate exceeds even the orange level, the new restrictions include a 10 p.m. curfew.

— Nicole Miller

While Vail Resorts promised new health protocols would be put in place for the season amid the ongoing pandemic, several employees reached out to the Summit Daily News to share concerns about the implementation of public health guidelines.

One Keystone employee said there has been a lack of hand sanitizer and other cleaning equipment, such as sanitizing wipes, in the workplace. Another Keystone employee echoed concerns about a lack of cleaning equipment in various resort departments, including on buses.

Employees also voiced concerns about potential COVID-19 exposure in employee housing as well as the way Vail Resorts handled communication about housing once the pandemic was underway.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

Breckenridge Ski Resort operating plans, rising case numbers in Summit County and travel trends were discussed at the Breckenridge community update meeting Oct. 29.

Breckenridge Ski Resort spokesperson Sara Lococo went over the resort’s operating plan ahead of its scheduled opening day Nov. 13. She listed the priorities as: safety, a successful season from start to finish, and prioritizing passholders. Lococo added that as part of operation plans, facial coverings are required on the mountain, a reservation system will be in place to manage access and physical distance, and there will be cashless transactions to limit touch points.

“This year, safety is really the ultimate guest service,” Lococo said.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

At a Breckenridge Town Council special meeting Nov. 3, council members shot down a proposal from Breckenridge Grand Vacations regarding a transit center and workforce housing project. However, an existing master plan allows the property management company to build other residential units, which it plans to do.

After the Breckenridge Grand Vacations presentation, council members asked questions but did not share comments and then went into executive session, which is not open to the public.

Following the executive session, Mayor Eric Mamula stated that the council decided it would not be interested in either the transit center or workforce housing proposals.

While entering an executive session to discuss negotiations is allowed, Colorado open meetings law permits only limited discussion as it pertains to negotiations and prohibits any type of decision-making, informal or otherwise.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

The Oct. 17 party that contributed to 22 cases of the novel coronavirus among Summit High School students is considered a “superspreader” event, public health officials say.

Public Health spokesperson Nicole Valentine confirmed in an email that the party is considered to be a “superspreader” event, which occurs when a few people infect a large number of other people through contact.

Summit County Public Health officials are investigating whether the party, which directly caused an outbreak of nine cases among students, violated the local public health order, Valentine said.

— Libby Stanford