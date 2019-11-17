Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Nov. 10

The Walmart store in Frisco pictured Wednesday, Nov. 13. Walmart is suing Summit County and 31 other Colorado counties in an attempt to lower its property tax bills.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Walmart sues Summit County, 31 other Colorado counties over valuation for property tax

Walmart is suing Summit County and 31 other county governments in Colorado in an effort to reduce its property tax bills across the state. The big-box retail giant’s parent company, Walmart Stores Inc., is suing half of Colorado’s 64 counties over what it deems to be an overvaluation by county assessors of equipment and personal property it uses at 95 of its Colorado retail locations, including the store at 840 Summit Blvd. in Frisco.

The basic dispute hinges on whether county assessors across the state have been overvaluing the personal property at Walmart’s retail locations, resulting in larger tax bills based on those assessments.

— Deepan Dutta

2. Man who hit and killed 6-year-old at Farmers Korner receives jail sentence

Mauricio Lozano Gonzalez, who accidentally killed a small boy in a traffic collision earlier this year, pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in a death and was sentenced to jail during a hearing at the Summit County Justice Center.

On April 9, Lozano Gonzalez, 20, was driving through the Farmers Korner mobile home park near Summit High School when he hit a 6-year-old boy on a bike who lived in the park. Lozano Gonzalez helped drive the boy and members of his family to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, but the boy didn’t survive the accident.

At the hearing Tuesday, Lozano Gonzalez accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to careless driving and driving without a valid license, though he did have a valid license at the time of the crash. He accepted the additional charge as part of the plea agreement.

The judge sentenced Lozano Gonzalez to a year in jail in addition to a one-year probation period. Casias suspended 305 days of the jail sentence, which Lozano Gonzalez will have to serve only if he violates his probation.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

3. New Mexican restaurant to open in Frisco

Carlos Miguel’s, a former Mexican restaurant in Frisco, filed for bankruptcy in May and closed shortly thereafter. But not to fear, a new Mexican restaurant is taking its place. New owner Ramos Manuel is reopening the restaurant as Nuevo Vallarta.

With a menu featuring more than 200 items, Manuel plans to offer a large selection of Mexican food to Summit County residents and visitors.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

4. Details still scarce in Breckenridge shooting investigation

Progress is being made into the investigation regarding the death of Brendan Rye last week, though things are still moving slowly, according to officials.

At about 9:45 p.m. Nov. 6, the Breckenridge Police Department responded to a call regarding a gunshot in the 1000 block of Grandview Drive. Officers discovered two injured people at the scene, including 29-year-old Brendan Rye, who was found unresponsive with significant injuries and later died at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

The other person, who suffered a gunshot wound in the leg, has since been identified as 35-year-old Miles Tovar of Breckenridge.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been brought at this time.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

5. Police identify man killed in Breckenridge during Wednesday night altercation

The Breckenridge Police Department on Friday released the identity of a man killed in Breckenridge on Wednesday, Nov. 6, as 29-year-old Brendan Rye.

Rye was killed following a reported altercation at an address near the 1000 block of Grandview Drive in Breckenridge. Another person, a 35-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the altercation. A third party reported the incident to police.

Rye was reported to have been found unresponsive with unspecified severe injuries, but did not appear to have been shot.

— Deepan Dutta