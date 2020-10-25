Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Oct. 18

The East Troublesome Fire is visible from U.S. Highway 40 between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs.

Photo by Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

Plans for a child care center and a grocery store are moving ahead on two plots of land in Silverthorne that would serve the Smith Ranch Neighborhood and other nearby residential areas.

A 9-acre parcel between Kum & Go on Ruby Ranch Road and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church will be the commercial site where the grocery store is planned. The parcel was purchased by the town in 2013, and the town has talked for several years about bringing a neighborhood grocery store to the parcel to service the surrounding residential population.

The child care facility will be on a 1.8-acre site across from the commercial plot along Adams Avenue. Summit County has committed to funding 75% or $3 million of the estimated $4 million facility through 1A Strong Future tax revenue and community facility revenue. One task of the executive director would be raising the remaining $1 million in funds.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

With cases of the novel coronavirus continuing to rise in Summit County, officials are looking to more restrictions and stricter enforcement of the local public health order.

Summit County’s incidence rate, which is the number of cases per 100,000 people, has been rising, along with a rise in new cases. As reported on Oct. 23, the rate has jumped from 258.3 cases per 100,000 people to 345.5 cases.

If the rate moves above 350.5 cases per 100,000 people, the county’s numbers will be in the stay-at-home level on the state’s COVID-19 dial, which eventually could mean a complete closure of nearly all activities if case numbers aren’t curtailed.

On Oct. 22, Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland signed an amendment to the county’s public order to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol at restaurants after 10 p.m.

— Libby Stanford

An international company trip led to an outbreak of at least 11 cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Sun Logic, a goggles and sunglasses store in Breckenridge, according to a news release.

Summit County Public Health officials are investigating the outbreak, which involves 18 employees who were on the trip. Of those 18, 12 are permanent residents of Summit County, and nine of the reported 11 cases are among those 12 residents.

Several members of the group traveled home while symptomatic for the virus. Colorado officials are in the process of reaching out to everyone else on the flight to inform them of their exposure to the virus.

— Libby Stanford

The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Cornerstone Real Estate Rocky Mountains in Breckenridge, where there are two confirmed cases among employees.

A news release from the Summit County Public Health Department noted that management at the business has been “extremely proactive” in following all public health guidelines related to physical distancing, cleaning, symptom monitoring and mask-wearing in addition to installing an air purifier.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

The East Troublesome fire in Grand County exploded quickly last week, prompting hasty and dramatic evacuations over a broad area and creating a smoke plume so large it was visible on the Front Range.

The fire grew almost 100,000 acres Wednesday night into Thursday, and officials said that growth was unheard of. The fire experienced another 50,000 acres of growth by 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Summit County Office of Emergency Management set up an evacuation reception center Oct. 22 at the Silverthorne Recreation Center, where evacuees could check in with Red Cross personnel for placement into local hotel rooms.

— From The Colorado Sun, Sky-Hi News and Sawyer D’Argonne