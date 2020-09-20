Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Sept. 13

A new documentary, “D-Rep: Fight for Life,” follows Flight for Life nurse Dave Repsher, who survived a helicopter crash in 2015, in his journey from victim to advocate and the people who stood by his side to make it possible.

On the same day that David Lesh officially settled one case involving illegal snowmobiling on Independence Pass, he was cited for illegally swimming in Hanging Lake and snowmobiling in a Keystone Resort terrain park.

Six misdemeanor charges were filed Tuesday, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court in Grand Junction against Lesh, 34, a part-time Colorado resident and owner of an outdoor clothing company.

One count alleged Lesh operated a snowmobile off a designated route on U.S. Forest Service land at Keystone on April 24. Five additional counts were tied to Lesh’s alleged entry of Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon on June 10.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sept. 15 released its finalized “dial” system for measuring county progress throughout the pandemic. The dial places each county within one of five levels based on case numbers, hospitalizations and positivity rate.

According to the state’s website, Summit County is in safer-at-home Level 2, which is the middle of the dial and labeled “concern.” However, officials are confident the county will be able to apply to move into safer-at-home Level 1, labeled “cautious,” in the next two weeks.

To move into Level 1, the county will have to maintain zero to 75 new cases of the virus per 100,000 people and a no greater than 5% positivity rate in the next two weeks.

The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating an outbreak of at least three cases of the novel coronavirus at Target in Silverthorne.

The store reported an initial positive case among its employees Sept. 12, according to a news release. Through contact tracing investigations, the department identified two additional cases of the virus on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

The employees who have tested positive have been placed in isolation, while their identified close contacts are currently in quarantine.

A Labor Day weekend party at a short-term rental in Breckenridge lead to an outbreak of at least two cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a news release.

The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating the outbreak, in which two people tested positive for the virus. An estimated 21 people attended the party at the rental unit, which was rented from Sept. 4-5.

The two hosts of the party, one of whom tested positive, and the attendees are all believed to be out-of-county visitors who have returned to the Denver metro area, according to the news release. The two hosts of the party have not been willing to release information about the attendees to the public health department, so officials have been unable to confirm whether any Summit County residents attended the party.

The county is currently reviewing whether the size of the gathering or the decision to withhold information constitutes a public health violation, which could lead to a fine of up to $5,000.

A new documentary that opened at the Breck Film Fest takes audiences through the amazing story of local Flight for Life nurse Dave Repsher and how a community of support helped to make the difference in his recovery after a helicopter crash.

On July 3, 2015, a Flight for Life helicopter crashed into the parking lot at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco just after taking off. The helicopter’s fuel tank ruptured on impact and doused Repsher. A fire lit up the scene moments later, and Repsher suffered full-thickness burns to 90% of his body.

But the documentary, called “D-Rep: Fight for Life,” isn’t about the tragedy. Instead, filmmakers say it’s about Repsher’s unlikely survival, his journey from victim to advocate and the people who stood by his side to make it possible.

— Sawyer D’Argonne