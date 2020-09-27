Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Sept. 20

Breckenridge has gathered national attention for its uptick in home sales.

Virtuance Real Estate / Courtesy of Leah Canfield

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com over the past week.

Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of two cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Mountain Lyon Cafe in Silverthorne.

The two cases meet the definition of an outbreak, which is two or more confirmed cases of the virus in a facility or non-household group within a 14-day period.

The restaurant closed Sept. 19 after being notified of the first positive test result. All other staff members in the restaurant are now in quarantine.

The outbreak comes along with a spike in cases of the virus in the county.

— Libby Stanford

In mountain communities like Summit County, the real estate market has been busier than ever as people flock to vacation destinations while they work remotely. Breckenridge specifically has gathered national attention for its uptick in home sales.

In a ranking published by Insurify, Breckenridge placed fifth in a list of the 20 U.S. cities with the greatest boom in real estate sales. According to the list — which was complied by analyzing a housing market data report from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage — the average rate of homes on the market sold month to month in Breckenridge during the pandemic is 51.45%. The U.S. national average for the same period is 14.89%.

— Libby Stanford

Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass jumped $20 in price to $999 following the company’s Sept. 17 early purchase deadline.

While Vail Resorts has released plenty of details on what Epic Pass holders can expect from their priority reservations, the company has yet to announce specifics on week-of reservations.

The reservations system is a tool to help Vail Resorts manage capacity “and be out front in our approach to help keep you safe all season long,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said in a video message intended “to give you the information you need to purchase your 2020-21 pass with confidence,” as introduced on EpicPass.com.

Capacity limits will consider available terrain and historic visitation levels, and Vail has not released any numbers about what those capacity limits might look like.

Cancellations will be allowed, and guests will be able to book another day as soon as a day is canceled.

— John LaConte, Vail Daily

Though Colorado’s rising number of COVID-19 cases has been fueled by the “significant outbreak” among college-aged people, state officials warned last week that all age groups now are seeing increased infections.

Gov. Jared Polis cautioned that Colorado risks “a big third wave” of coronavirus cases if people don’t stay vigilant by wearing masks, keeping their distance from others and avoiding large gatherings — especially indoors.

“This is a warning sign for us, just as we had a warning sign in July and we were able to correct course,” Polis said during a news conference. “We need to do a little bit better.”

— Matt Sebastian, The Denver Post

The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating an outbreak of six cases of the novel coronavirus at BHH Partners, an architecture firm in Breckenridge.

BHH Partners has temporarily closed its firm, according to a health department release. The department confirmed the first positive case on Sept. 18. Since then five more employees have tested positive. No clients of the firm have tested positive.

While BHH Partners had been following proper public health protocols while clients were in the office, public health found that employees were not wearing masks when clients were not in the office.

— Summit Daily staff report