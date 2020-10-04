Top 5 stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Sept. 27

Chanel Jaramillo — hostess at the Blue River Bistro in Breckenridge, who was recently awarded a 2020 Summer Season Service Champions award by One Breckenridge — poses for a portrait on Sept. 27.

Photo by Jason Connolly

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

Summit County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of three cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Mountain Temp Services and Ardani.

The two companies manage housekeeping services for hospitality businesses throughout the county. The three employees were providing housekeeping services at Vacasa Vacation Rentals at Main Street Station in Breckenridge when they tested positive.

While Mountain Temp Services and Ardani are responsible for hiring and human resources duties, Vacasa was in charge of scheduling the employees. The county found that Vacasa had not been screening employees prior to work, according to a news release.

The three employees had been carpooling to work together. There was no significant exposure to vacation rental guests, according to the release.

— Libby Stanford

More than six months into fighting a pandemic and trying to keep the state open, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he’s remained focused on keeping the infection rates low and business up and running.

On Sept. 24, Polis took the time to answer questions from Colorado Mountain News Media, which owns the Summit Daily News, about the recall attempt, the upcoming ski season, transportation on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and the continued efforts to keep the state safe.

— David Krause, The Aspen Times

Smoke continues to be visible in the area north of Interstate 70 and east of Ptarmigan Mountain near Silverthorne from the Williams Fork Fire in neighboring Grand County. It also brought in a thick haze over the area. The Williams Fork Fire started Aug. 14 near the Henderson Mill in Grand County and has reached nearly 13,000 acres. The fire is about 14% contained.

— Sawyer D’Argonne

It’s been a rough year for the service industry, so One Breckenridge sought to recognize employees and businesses that stood out this summer amid the pandemic.

Restaurant employees Ginger Perez and Chanel Jaramillo were nominated for the ways in which they helped their restaurants and guests navigate the reopening process.

Blue River Bistro owner Jay Beckerman spoke to Jaramillo’s dedication to the restaurant throughout the COVID-19 experience thus far. Beckerman said she sometimes faced guests who were offended by the restaurant regulations and took it out on her but that she remained calm, confident and kind, offering options like takeout.

Perez, who is a server at Downstairs at Eric’s, started working at the restaurant only a few months ago. She was nominated by someone who said she went above and beyond to help the customer access the menu via a QR code. Downstairs at Eric’s owner Eric Mamula said Perez shows a lot of attention to detail and is always nice to people.

— Taylor Sienkiewicz

With rising cases and an increase in outbreaks, Summit County commissioners decided to extend the public health order for another month at a Summit County Board of Health meeting.

This time around, the county will be extending the order as is, maintaining the countywide mask mandate and 10-person limit on personal gatherings.

Also at the meeting, public health officials discussed the need for people to get a flu shot this fall. The county will be providing flu shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 and from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 21. The site will be operating as a drive-thru clinic at the transit bus barn at the industrial park at the County Commons in Frisco.

— Libby Stanford