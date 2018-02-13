Top GOP lawmaker expected to take action on sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Randy Baumgardner

Senate President Kevin Grantham, the top Republican in the Colorado legislature, said Monday he expects to make a decision by the end of the week on whether to discipline a fellow GOP lawmaker after a sexual harassment complaint.

The movement follows a week when Grantham faced significant pressure to take action against state Sen. Randy Baumgardner, of Hot Sulphur Springs, who faces a substantiated complaint that he slapped and grabbed the buttocks of a legislative aide multiple times during the 2016 legislative session.

Five Colorado lawmakers have faced complaints involving sexual harassment in recent months as part of a scandal that is escalating partisanship at the Capitol.

