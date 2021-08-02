Top Olympic photos of the day: Monday, August 2

TOKYO — Soccer, gymnastics, track and field and many other sports were on the roster for the Summer 2020 Olympic games on Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo, Japan. The U.S. is leading in total medals with a count of 64, including 22 gold medals. China is close behind with 62 total medals.

United States' Crystal Dunn, left, and Canada's Ashley Lawrence battle for the ball during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Kashima, Japan. Canada beat the U.S. 1-0.

Photo by Andre Penner / Associated Press

Argentina goalkeeper Maria Belen Succi, left comforts Germany's Charlotte Stapenhorst, right, on Monday, Aug. 2, after Argentina won their women's field hockey match. In an extraordinary Olympic Games where mental health has been front and center, acts of kindness are everywhere. The world’s most competitive athletes have been captured showing gentleness and warmth to one another — celebrating, pep-talking, wiping away each another’s tears of disappointment.

Photo by John Locher / Associated Press

Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The 21-year-old American gymnast soared to gold in the women’s floor exercise Monday night, Aug 2.

Photo by Gregory Bull / Associated Press

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, competes in a semifinal of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo.

Photo by Petr David Josek / Associated Press

Valarie Allman, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo. Allman won the first track and field gold medal for the United States.

Photo by David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Gabrielle Thomas, right, of United States, and Christine Mboma, of Namibia, cross the finish line in their heat of the women's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo. Photo by Petr David Josek / Associated Press



Japan's Takuya Kai, right, celebrate past United States' Eddy Alvarez after a baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Yokohama, Japan. Japan won 7-6.

Photo by Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press

Australia's Cayla George, left, celebrates after making a basket during a women's basketball preliminary round game against Puerto Rico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Saitama, Japan.

Photo by Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press

Germany's Julia Krajewski, riding Amande de B'Neville, competes during the Equestrian Eventing Jumping competition during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo.

Photo by Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press

Denmark's Victor Axelsen celebrates after winning against China's Chen Long during their men's singles gold medal Badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo by Dita Alangkara / Associated Press

Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky, of Israel, compete in the Duet Free Routine Preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo by Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press

Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo by Ashley Landis / Associated Press

China's Yueru Li (14) grabs a rebound over Belgium's Marjorie Carpreaux (9) and Hanne Mestdagh (22) during a women's basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Saitama, Japan.

Photo by Eric Gay / Associated Press

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 5,000-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo.

Photo by Matthias Schrader / Associated Press

Spain's Miguel de Toro Dominguez (5) and Croatia's Marko Macan (2) battle for position during a preliminary round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo by Mark Humphrey / Associated Press

Photos are from APNews.com . For a roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, visit Bit.ly/MondayOlympics .