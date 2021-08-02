Top Olympic photos of the day: Monday, August 2
TOKYO — Soccer, gymnastics, track and field and many other sports were on the roster for the Summer 2020 Olympic games on Monday, Aug. 2, in Tokyo, Japan. The U.S. is leading in total medals with a count of 64, including 22 gold medals. China is close behind with 62 total medals.
Photos are from APNews.com. For a roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, visit Bit.ly/MondayOlympics.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.