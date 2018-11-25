Top stories on summitdaily.com for the week of Nov. 18

1. Dave and Amanda Repsher settle back into Summit County life years after deadly helicopter crash

For some, moving can be a much-dreaded process. For Dave and Amanda Repsher, getting back into their newly remodeled Silverthorne home was one more pivotal step in the couple's ongoing effort to reclaim pieces of their lives lost in a deadly 2015 helicopter crash. Dave, a Flight For Life nurse, was sitting in a rear seat of an Airbus helicopter when it spiraled out of control shortly after takeoff from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. Dave suffered full-thickness burns to 90 percent of his body, and he continues the slow recovery process today. As they settle back into the county, the couple says they have a lot to be thankful for as they work on rebuilding their lives.

2. Summit County is contemplating changing tax assessment rates on for-profit homeowners

Summit County is considering a new property assessment policy that would require owners of multiple residential properties to pay commercial rates on nearly all the homes they are using purely for profit. Outgoing county assessor Beverly Breakstone floated the idea during a county commissioner's work session In most places outside of Colorado, higher residential property values would normally mean more property tax revenue for government to provide services, but due to the Gallagher Amendment to the Colorado constitution, the government is actually hurt by rapidly accelerating residential property values. Compounding the revenue problem, as well as the housing shortage, is the fact that wealthier people have been buying up residential properties for the sole purpose of renting them out for profit, but only pay the lower residential assessment rate.

"When your average single family home is priced at $700,000, it presents challenges for people who work here and need a place to live," Breakstone said. "That encourages more second-homeowners with a lot of money to come and invest in property, but who don't actually live here. I personally take offense with people who come to stay here at one home once every three years, while renting them out for income the rest of the time. If you're running a commercial enterprise, you should pay the commercial rate."

3. Firefighters respond to structure fire near Keystone

Firefighters from Summit Fire & EMS and Red, White & Blue battled a structure fire that broke out inside a condo at The Enclave last week, just outside of the River Run Village at Keystone Resort. Firefighters from both departments responded to the call at around 6 a.m. after flames became visible coming from eastern most unit of the complex. Officials determined there was nobody in the unit that was on fire, and evacuated the adjacent units.

4. String of fights at Summit High School could lead to charges against multiple students

Multiple Summit High School students may face charges after a string of fights broke out inside the school last week. On Nov. 13, the Summit County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the school to break up three separate fights throughout the day. Summit School District Superintendent Kerry Buhler said that the students would be out of school indefinitely until law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office decide what (if any) charges will be brought, and against whom.

5. Summit Daily letters: Shame on you, town of Breck

Sharon Skavlem of Breckenridge wrote a letter to the editor last week about the rising parking prices. Citing a 36.5 percent increase in price and the lack of human parking attendants, Skavlem writes, "Everything has gone electronic. You have removed every personal interaction. It used to mean something when someone welcomed you and told you to have a great day and thanked you for visiting Breck. Not any more.

"This morning all kiosks had lines," she writes. "People expressing their disgust. Not a pleasant experience to start your day."