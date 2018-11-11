Top stories on summitdaily.com for the week of Nov. 4

“Before new taxes are approved, as taxpayers we should get an accounting of where the money has been spent that has already been collected.” — Bridget McCormick on “Summit County’s Ballot Initiative 1A passes, creating $88 million in revenue over 10 years”

“We live in a great place where our residents definitely understand the importance of all of the issues associated with 1A. I am so proud of the strides we are taking to make early childhood education more accessible to ALL and the ability to put capital towards building new child care center on the north end of the county will help get 343 UNDUPLICATED childrens’ names off waitlists! Go Summit!!” — Tiana Ibarra on “Summit County’s Ballot Initiative 1A passes, creating $88 million in revenue over 10 years”

“The economic vitality of Colorado depends on improved public infrastructure. More money not less is needed for roads, highways and mass transit solutions. I get that none of us want more tax liability but the long term economic damage will be greater than the cost of these bonds.” — Jim Galanes on “Colorado voters reject both transportation propositions, leaving road funding in limbo”

“This sheriff’s race has become one of the most immature, deplorable and embarrassing set of events I have ever seen at the local government level. There’s rhetoric to and from both sides that underminds the fabric of the election process, while the Summit Daily continues to stir the pot in its latest, most TMZ-ish publications of bottom-feeding reporting. Yes, I voted. All one has to do is take the temperature at the local level to see the vexing reflection of where we sit nationally as a culture and society to see that the system and it’s players are broken. This has been similar to watching The Game of Thrones: you don’t really understand all of the subplots or who to necessarily root for but all of the drama has built up to one thing – winter is coming.” —Matthew Joseph on “Summit County sheriff’s race: Woodman vows to investigate FitzSimons if elected”

“I can already tell you these numbers are wrong. I voted in person and I am a property owner. This article says nobody like me voted. Zero. I am certain that I voted. County Clerk, what did you do with my vote?” —Terra Murphy on “Summit County clerk details true turnout figures”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Breckenridge, Keystone ski resorts to open early for first time in nearly a decade

After several snowstorms dumped an impressive amount of early season snow on the High Country, officials at Vail Resorts decided to open its two Summit County resorts early. Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort opened two days ahead of schedule —the first time the resorts opened early in nearly a decade. Skiers and riders headed to the hills on Wednesday, Nov. 7, instead of the originally planned Friday opening. The resorts said up to 5 feet of snow had fallen across Breckenridge and Keystone since mid-October, with up to 4 feet of snow in the week prior to opening alone.

2. Insider prediction: Summit County's record housing prices won't last

In Summit County real estate news, surging sales volumes of late might be subsiding somewhat as the number of actual residential sales continues to drag down the monthly sales reports while driving local housing prices higher and higher. Throughout the year and even well before it, Summit County's real estate market has been punctuated by soaring housing prices blamed largely on an "alarmingly low" number of available listings. According to Chuck Leathers Real Estate Company's latest market analysis, an extreme scarcity of housing has led to "wild swings in activity" and record prices across the county. But, there's little chance that all these factors will remain in place "for very long" as high prices start to push more and more buyers out of the market.

3. Jaime FitzSimons re-elected as Summit County sheriff after contentious campaign

Incumbent Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons once again emerged victorious over Republican challenger Derek Woodman in Summit County's fiercest and most heated race. FitzSimons and Woodman were pitted against each other in 2016, where Summit County voters elected FitzSimons by a thin margin of just over 600 votes. This year, Woodman made good on his promise to return, but again the voters of Summit County chose FitzSimons, who won more than 60 percent of the vote. FitzSimons ran primarily on a platform of improved mental health services for individuals coming into contact with law enforcement officials in the county. FitzSimons also emphasized a necessity for better funding in the office, noting a substantial increase in call volume over recent years, and a lack of funds to help deal with them.

4. Summit County's Ballot Initiative 1A passes, creating $88 million in revenue over 10 years

Summit County ballot initiative 1A passed, tacking a mill levy on Summit County property owners that will raise $8.8 million per year for the next 10 years for early childhood care, behavioral health programs, fire mitigation, recycling and public infrastructure. Though the initiative was attacked for bundling five disparate issues on to one ballot question, it still won handily with nearly 60 percent of the vote with 11,251 votes counted as of publication.

5. A mild, warmer than average winter is expected in Summit County, despite good early snowfall

Although Summit County has seen some great early season snow, even causing two resorts to open a couple days early, long-term forecasts suggest that the heart of winter will probably be a bit milder and warmer than average. While that doesn't necessarily mean another bad snow season, there isn't much to hope this year will be a lot better than last year's powder bust. Summit County has about a 50 percent chance of being warmer than average. No part of the U.S. is expected to be colder than average this winter.

