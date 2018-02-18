Top stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Feb. 11

“Plenty of room in Summit for good beer. Both will thrive.” — Dan Falliaux, on “Owners of Broken Compass in Breckenridge grow in different directions”

“They should use it as alternative to sand for plow trucks like Canada started doing” — Zach Long, on “The pine beetle has devastated Colorado’s forests, but dead wood supply presents opportunity”

“The wood is beautiful and I will use it someday in a custom home. We must figure out a way to clean out these trees and benefit from it.” — Trisha Bergant Klaus, on “The pine beetle has devastated Colorado’s forests, but dead wood supply presents opportunity”

“how about a minimum $5000 fine, $750 is nothing. I’d also like to see a clause for a “per acre burned” fine up to $50,000.” — Max Worlund, on “Abandoning a campfire in Colorado could carry up to six months in jail under proposed law”

“No! We can’t allow the historic district to be defaced. The genie can’t be put back in the bottle.” — Angella Wells King, on “Verizon, Breckenridge Republicans at odds over proposed wireless facility”

“Makes no sense…they’re willing to develop the place to the point Frisco & Breck are one town and want people to come visit but they can’t make a call, send an email, or text. Service sucks all ski season build it!” — Nick VanDer Sluis, on “Verizon, Breckenridge Republicans at odds over proposed wireless facility”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Silverthorne snowboarder Red Gerard wins first American gold of Winter Olympics

Silverthorne resident Red Gerard made his hometown proud when he became the youngest American male to win a gold medal at an individual event in Winter Olympic history. The 17-year-old smoked his competition with a nearly-immaculate 87.16 final run, and was also the first American to earn a medal at this year's Pyeongchang Games. "To be honest it's a little hard to believe for sure," Gerard said soon after the win. "I'm absolutely mind-blown. I don't think I've had enough time for it to settle in. I'm just so happy I got to land a run and to end up on the podium is awesome."

Silverthorne town officials are currently working on a celebration for when the Olympian returns home.

2. Owners of Broken Compass in Breckenridge go in different directions

Co-owners of Broken Compass David Axelrod and Jason Ford are parting ways after a difference in opinion over the direction of the brewery. Axelrod confirmed last Tuesday he is selling his share of the business to Ford with plans to focus on a new venture where the Backcountry Brewery used to be in Frisco. Axelrod and his new team will be moving into the two-story building with plans to open a brand-new brewery and tap house there sometime this spring after a complete remodel inside. The work is currently underway.

Recommended Stories For You

As for Ford and Broken Compass, the brewery will continue serving Breckenridge as it has in the past while going forward with a planned expansion. There will also be some changes with the staff, and Ford said he'll to continue pursing a possible development deal with the town that could see the Broken Compass move to a new location in Breckenridge.

3. Summit's building boom comes with at least 150 fewer contractors

For local contractors who survived the economic downturn, many are now fielding more requests for work than they could ever satisfy. As a result, projects are taking longer to complete. Summit County is in the midst of a record-breaking building boom with the county recently announcing it issued more building permits last year than any other year prior to the recession. In 2010, there were 720 registered contractors in Summit County, but only 562 remained in 2017, according to Scott Hoffman, the county's chief building official.

4. After offers of boats and cash to recover their craft, former Summit County couple say they've got a lot to be thankful for

A former Summit County couple made international news after they struck a submerged object and sank their 28-foot vessel in John's Pass, a channel off of Madeira Beach, Florida. Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh had just sold all of their belongings last spring and moved to Florida with dreams of sailing around the Caribbean. They were just two days into a planned trip to Key West, Florida, their first big solo sailing trip, when the accident occurred. A crowdfunding campaign set up by the couple blew away its fundraising goal in three days.

5. Olympic odds, ends & trends: After Red's gold medal, Silverthorne becomes 'Goldthorne'

In the wake of 17-year-old Silverthorne snowboarder Red Gerard's gold medal victory Saturday night, it didn't take long for Summit County to go from silver to gold.

That's because at some point Saturday night or Sunday, the sign welcoming drivers into Silverthorne from the eastbound Interstate 70 at exit 205 was changed to read: "Welcome to Goldthorne." It was in honor of the Silverthorne resident and Summit County local Gerard, who won Olympic gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle competition.