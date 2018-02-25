Top stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Feb. 18

“We appreciate the degree of seriousness that our school district and sheriff’s department take these threats. It feels great as a parent to know that these things are acted upon.” — Erica A Currey, on “Summit County sheriff says threat of school violence at ‘SHS’ likely connected to Ohio, not Colorado”

“Good ! mining that close to the platte was a disaster waiting to happen” — Chris Harding, on “Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ is leaving Park County, but residents continue to fight for more mining oversight”

“The legend of developers and real estate agents is the worst. You guys put a property up every forest road and drainage.”— Fritz Ritter, on “Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ is leaving Park County, but residents continue to fight for more mining oversight”

“It’s not the shows responsibility it’s the local and state governments. Love how they paid over $500,000 in taxes and fees to Park County and even threw a community party for South Park and y’all are mad that you voted and allowed it to happen in your community. What a bunch of entitled Americans.” — Zach Long, on “Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ is leaving Park County, but residents continue to fight for more mining oversight”

“These multi-mountain passes have significantly lowered the costs, at least in New England. Full unrestricted season passes at the larger resorts were $1,200 plus for ONE mountain. I certainly don’t feel ripped off to pay 599 to 899 for access to multiple mountains.” — Jeff Lennox, on “Alterra reveals the cost of new Ikon Pass, which includes unlimited access to Copper Mountain”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Discovery Channel's 'Gold Rush' is leaving Park County, but residents continue to fight for more mining oversight

The reality-TV show "Gold Rush" left some Park County residents upset with the noise the filming crew made working on an old dredge near Fairplay. Two years later, the crews are packing up and leaving Park County for good. But Save South Park, the opposition movement that sprang up against them, isn't going anywhere, galvanized by their struggle against the show to push for more oversight of mining. Save South Park's members are still in a legal battle against the county over a re-zoning decision favorable to "Gold Rush," which they fear could mean the mining continues even after the TV crews are gone.

2. Alterra reveals cost of new Ikon Pass, which includes unlimited access to Copper Mountain

Alterra announced Thursday the price of the company's Ikon Pass will be $899. The pass is expected to go on sale Tuesday, March 6. A $599 version of the Ikon Base Pass will also be available, and both of the passes include unlimited access to Copper Mountain Resort.

3. Three Summit County snowboarders advance to Big Air finals at 2018 Winter Olympics; Red Gerard makes cut by quarter-point

Local snowboarders Red Gerard, Kyle Mack and Chris Corning last week qualified for finals in the Olympic big air snowboard heat to qualify. Mack went on to win silver Saturday in the first men's snowboarding big air competition at an Olympics.

4. Summit's most expensive house in January tops $3 million

The New Year picked up where 2017 left off with historically low inventory continuing to drive up prices and push down the average time a home spends on the market in Summit County. According to the most recent figures provided by Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, the total volume of residential real estate transactions ($79 million), the number of land transactions (22), the average sale price ($750,772) and the average price per square foot ($449) all hit their highest levels for a January in Summit County since at least 2009.

5. Summit County and Vail regions prone to larger, more destructive avalanches as snowfall picks up

Colorado is bouncing back from a slow start to the snow season, enjoying a healthy storm cycle over the past several weeks. But in the Vail and Summit County region, the new snow is ushering in one of the most dangerous backcountry snowpack regimes in several years, raising the prospect of unpredictable and devastatingly large avalanches. The risk of deep persistent slab avalanches, which occur when snow loads heavily on top of old, weak layers from the early season, is now present on most slopes in Summit County, particular on northwest, north-northeast and east-facing slopes, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Areas near and above tree line are especially risky, as are bowls and other large, open terrain.