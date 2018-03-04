Top stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Feb. 25

“Without mass transit there is no conversation. Our infrastructure is almost 3rd world. It is an embarrassment.” — Janet McDermott, on “2030 Olympic bid for Denver would require major land, housing commitments for mountain towns”

“Some people (including myself) just prefer to pay for a convenient DD, instead of the usually inconvenient bus system even if it’s free.” — David Castro, on “Studies are increasingly clear: Uber, Lyft congest cities”

“Finally! Thought I would never live to see this day. Not that it isn’t a little to late. Now the same greed is ruining Frisco.” — Linda Gilmer Polhemus, on “Breckenridge rejects luxury-hotel deal”

“Like everything in Summit County, the costs are high and the quality is marginal at best. It’s less expensive to take the day off, take the bus to the city, go out for a fabulous meal, catch a game and get your healthcare needs taken care of; then to stay in Summit County.” — Stuart Brock, on “Inequity extends to dental care access in the mountains, as few providers accept Medicaid”

“I love how somebody in Denver is trying to make decisions for those of us in the mountains. How much time had this city resident ever spent here? She acts like she knows what it’s like to live here. The solution: get her to join One Man’s Junk. She won’t want to have anything to do with Summit County after that.” — Seth Cohen, on “2030 Olympic bid for Denver would require major land, housing commitments for mountain towns”

“We do not need the Olympics here! There is already too much of a negative impact on the environment during tourist season and you want to add a million more folks onto that? We need to find another way to fix the roads.” — Kimberly Topel Griest, on “2030 Olympic bid for Denver would require major land, housing commitments for mountain towns”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Skier who died after hitting tree at Keystone Resort ID'ed by coroner

A skier who died after hitting a tree at Keystone Ski Resort last week was identified as 32-year-old Leon Harding Christopher III of Raleigh, N.C. Christopher's death was the second at Keystone so far this season and the third ski area death statewide. Christopher hit the tree while skiing on Elk Run, an intermediate trail serviced by the Outback Express Lift. His death was deemed accidental and caused by blunt force trauma to the head. He had been wearing a helmet.

2. Breckenridge rejects luxury-hotel deal at base of Peak 8

Breckenridge Town Council rejected a proposal last week that would have allowed developers to proceed with plans to build a branded, four-star luxury hotel at the base of Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort. Their biggest problem with the proposal hinged on an unprecedented ask to move $5.2 million worth of transferable density rights off open-space land and onto the parcel at the base of Peak 8. Council had problems gauging how a project of such magnitude might exacerbate the town's already strained infrastructure, including the effect the hotel's employees and guests could have on traffic, parking and housing, all of which have been hammered by recent growth.

3. Vail Resorts launches 10th anniversary celebration of Epic Pass with $99 deal for active, retired military and families

Vail Resorts' announced last week that the company will be offering $99 season passes to all active and retired military and their dependents for the 2018-19 season. The discounted passes are being offered as part of a celebration of its Epic Pass turning 10 this month. The company also expects to funnel $1.5 million in donations to veteran organizations. The $99 2018-19 Military Epic Pass is for active and retired members of the U.S., Canadian and Australian military and their dependents.

4. Born in Argentina, couple ecstatic to open empanada eatery in Silverthorne

A husband-and-wife team from Argentina recently opened a new restaurant in Silverthorne, called The Argentos Empanadas & More. The restaurant, inside the Summit Place Shopping Center, features unique menu options including a wide variety of empanadas and some other dishes from Argentina. Leo Tartufoli and his wife emigrated together to the U.S. in 2000, and say Colorado is exactly where they want to be.

"It's happiness, total happiness," Leo said.

5. Please don't bring the Winter Olympics to Colorado

Vail Daily sports editor Chris Freud had plenty to say about the possibilities of bringing a Winter Olympics to the area. He begins his assessment with "No, no, no, and, in conclusion, hell no." Leaving aside the financial issues of hosting and the horrors of traffic along the Front Range, he cites several other issues he has with the plan, including a lack of ice rinks, capacity for the crowds at the local resorts and more.