Top stories on SummitDaily.com, week of Feb. 4

“Can you take glass and more plastics now? Probably not!” — Todd Fields, on “Merger creates new Silverthorne-based waste-and-recycling service”

“‘The Prologue Experience route will take riders from Breckenridge, up and over Hoosier Pass and down through Alma before circling counter-clockwise back north at Fairplay.’ Because we here in Fairplay didn’t endure enough with “Gold Rush” coming to town. Who made this terrible decision?” — Cindy P. Ball, on “Ride the Rockies bike tour to start, finish in Breckenridge”

“He is SO cool! I have TRIED to speak to him a couple of times when he stops for lunch! He is a man on a mission-one quick sandwich at lunch-and GONE skiing! What an example he sets for the rest of us!!!!” — Terry P King, on “Longevity Part 1: Video of Frank Walkter”

“Wow! Frank has figured out the key to happiness and it is right there. What a beautiful piece!” — Kris Carter, on “Longevity Part 1: Video of Frank Walkter”

“Thanks guys been loving being able to ride my bike. keep up the good work.” — Matt Banas on “The first groomed rec path between Breckenridge and Frisco will soon become a reality”

“It’s all fun and games until Vail buys Alterra. I wouldn’t put it past them.” — Chris Goree, on Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass facing near-peer competition from new Ikon Pass”

Editor's note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com for the past week.

1. Marijuana sales just topped annual liquor sales for the first time in Aspen

A story from The Aspen Times earned the top spot on summitdaily.com this week. In 2017, legal-pot purveyors in the pricey mountain town hauled in $11.3 million in revenue last year compared with $10.5 million for liquor stores. It marked the first time marijuana sales outpaced booze for the year in Aspen. Of Aspen's 12 retail sectors, the marijuana industry also enjoyed the biggest rate of growth last year.

2. Frisco overlook closed Wednesday for death investigation

Authorities closed the Frisco Scenic Overlook on westbound Interstate 70 for about two-and-a-half hours Wednesday as they investigated a man's death at the popular pull-off site. the enxt day, the Summit County Coroner's Office identified the man as Elsworth Crowe Jr., 50, of Denver. The manner and cause of his death are pending an autopsy.

3. Teenager runs for Montezuma mayor

18-year-old Montezuma resident Benjamin Goff is running for mayor of the small town near Keystone. If elected, the high schooler said he plans to take steps ensuring proper upkeep and maintenance of the town's water tank for fire emergencies, improve relations with the Summit County Sheriff's Office and do whatever can be done to tamp down the dust that's kicked during the warmer months. For his experience, Goff points to school leadership programs with which he's been involved since middle school. He also served on student council in middle school and went on a weeklong summer camp designed to produce young leaders.

"I definitely have a lot of leadership skills, and I've been developing them since middle school up until now," he said.

4. Former Breckenridge man accused of sexually assaulting woman, abandoning her in near-zero weather

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and abandoning her in near-zero temperatures near Breckenridge a year ago is now on trial in Summit County court, charged with two felonies that could each carry lengthy prison sentences. Like many sexual assault cases, the alleged victim was impaired and doesn't remember the incident. Defendant Christopher Jay Gann's attorney argued during opening statements that his client didn't remember anything about the night of Jan. 30, 2017, either. Gann is facing trial for one count of class-three felony sexual assault and one count of class-four felony sexual assault.

5. New Jersey man found dead in East Vail, friend thought he got out night before

A New Jersey man was found dead the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 6 after an out-of-bounds excursion in East Vail. Samuel Failla, 24, of New Jersey, was reported missing Tuesday morning, following an East Vail backcountry trip Monday. Failla was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by his companion, who was rescued on Monday night after calling 911. The companion failed to indicate he had been in the backcountry with another person, and reportedly assumed Fallia had made it out of the area on his own.