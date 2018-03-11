Top stories on SummitDaily.com, week of March 4

Editor’s note: Social Call is compiled from comments on stories posted to the Summit Daily’s Facebook page.

“This location means to me that neither the Town nor VR wants to significantly mitigate the increased vehicular traffic that will need to drive all the way into town to park here. Why not locate this structure at the satellite lots along Airport Road, and create an intercept lot to DECREASE the # of cars driving into town? This location will further strain the capabilities of Park Avenue for its entire length. Bummer.” — Geoffrey Guthrie, on “Planned Breckenridge parking garage likened to ‘turd in a punch bowl’ before getting planning commission OK”

“I hope they get this bill pushed through. So much of the fees collected to recreate in Colorado end up in the big pot. With everyone out their loving our forests to death and why wouldn’t we? Having the funds to help ensure they remain available for all time is a plus.” — Linda Gilmer Polhemus, on “Senators introduce bill to allow Forest Service to retain some fees collected from Colorado ski areas on national forest land”

“Maybe it’s because housing and everything else is so expensive that poor people still can’t live there. Used to live there loved the land but lack of or price of housing is absolutely out of control.” — Nate Calvert, on “Summit County residents miss out on $3.2 million in federal food assistance”

“In addition to vacation affordability being out of reach of many Americans, at some companies people have to be cognizant of how much of their vacation they use because if one takes too much time off (even if the company offers it as a benefit), companies may view that employee as not committed to the company enough or possibly not needed and then let go as part of a reduction in force.” — Robert Christie, on “Vacations are just what the doctor ordered”

“Maybe better spent money on cameras placed properly would catch the culprit in action. Then hire an investigator to issue a warrant for the owners arrest. It’s not the dogs fault it has an ignorant OWNER…” — Kenneth Matthes, on “Breckenridge weighs DNA testing dog poop after complaints pile up”

“DNA testing is an excellent idea that can hopefully be implemented soon. The pricing seems reasonable and within the range covered by citation and registration fees. The problem dogs are let out on their own to travel between buildings. Adding human labor to catch ALL the culprits is cost prohibitive. This seems like a win-win for all responsible parties and certainly much easier to manage.” — Thomas Chambers, on “Breckenridge weighs DNA testing dog poop after complaints pile up”

“From my spot in Frisco, it takes 1-1/2hrs to get to Keystone on the Summit Stage. Then another 1-1/2hr to get back home afterwards. That’s not a real attractive alternative. They should add more parking and provide better service for those customers who are paying a lot of money.” — Chris Logan, on “Keystone Resort looks to address parking woes on weekends”