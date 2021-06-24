Top Summit finishers at first Leadville trail runs of the season

Runners in the 2021 Leadville Race Series are pictured Saturday, June 19.

Photo from the Leadville Race Series

Summit County locals stood out in the first races of the Leadville Race Series, which took place Saturday, June 19. The races included a 15.5 mile Heavy Half race and a trail marathon.

Hayden Van Andel of Breckenridge was the top local finisher of the Heavy Half. The 29-year-old finished 15th overall with a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes and 26 seconds. Katie Kent, 41, of Dillon was the top local female finisher with a time of 3:01.28, which was ninth among women and 46th overall. Frank Kunkel, 71, of Dillon was the top runner in his age-group division with a time of 3:45:34.

In the 26.2 mile trail marathon, Erick Broecker, 46, of Frisco placed 15th overall with a time of 4:22:48, which was a pace of 10:02 per mile. Andrew Steele, 47, of Breckenridge finished 103rd overall and 28th in his age group division with a time of 5:31:22. Sarah Frost, 28, of Frisco was the top local women’s finisher with a time of 6:17:36, which was 41st among females and 208th overall.

The Leadville Race Series continues with the Leadville Silver Rush Race weekend July 10-11. Athletes will run or bike 50 miles around Leadville, gaining over 8,000 feet in each race.