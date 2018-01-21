Tops for Summit, Keystone reports 7 inches of new snow

Keystone looked like the winner among Summit County's ski resorts Sunday with an overnight snowstorm leaving 7 inches of fresh powder on the mountain.

Most others weren't too far behind, and at the same time Keystone was reporting 7 inches in the last 24 hours, Breckenridge Ski Resort had received 6 inches and Arapahoe Basin was at 5 inches.

Meanwhile, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area and Vail Mountain were all reporting 4 inches of new snow in the last 24 hours on Sunday.

A meteorologist with OpenSnow.com, Joel Gratz, responded by encouraging people to get out and enjoy it.

"All mountains are reporting fresh pow on Sunday morning, and we should see an additional 3-6 inches (on average) across the state through Sunday afternoon," he predicted, adding that the next chances for snow will be Jan. 26-27 and again around Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

According to Gratz, the weekend snowstorm began in the southern Rockies, a region that's been starved for precipitation this winter, and they got hit the hardest. While Keystone was reporting 7 inches, the Wolf Creek Ski Area in southern Colorado received a whopping 18 inches of new snow.

After the storm engulfed the southern Rockies, "a band of intense snow hit the western mountains Saturday evening and slowly weakened as it moved east," according to Gratz. "But as the storm began to strengthen, a wind from the northeast filled in the snow over the eastern mountains, and this means that all areas received snow on Saturday night."

Because of precipitation, interstate travel was slow-going Sunday morning, and the Colorado Department of Transportation put into effect traction laws on Intestate 70 and at the Loveland Pass.

east in the afternoon and brought snow to Colorado's plains.

People should plan for slippery road conditions to persist, according to the National Weather Service.

Also, backcountry avalanches are a danger, and steeper, north and east-facing slopes at higher elevations remain particularly dangerous, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

For the most up-to-date snow totals and weather information, go to SummitDaily.com.