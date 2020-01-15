Town of Breckenridge awards $340K in grants to 40 area nonprofits

Michel Infante, Family Support Manager at the Family and Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) holds a sign at a rally supporting Dreamers in Frisco on MLK Day, Jan. 14. Mountain Dreamers will host a showing of "The Quiet Force," a documentary about immigrant labor in ski communities, Mar. 7 and 8.

Deepan Dutta

Michel Infante, family support manager at the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, holds a sign at a rally supporting Dreamers on Jan. 14, 2019, in Frisco. Breckenridge gave out its yearly grants at the Jan. 14, 2020, town council meeting. The Family and Intercultural Resource Center and Mountain Dreamers were both recipients.

BRECKENRIDGE — At the Breckenridge Town Council’s work session Tuesday, Jan. 14, 40 local nonprofits were present to receive $343,000 in grants awarded by the town. The grants were presented by council members Dick Carleton and Jeffrey Bergeron to nonprofits that applied in August, were deemed eligible and were selected.

Nonprofit organizations that were awarded town grants include: Keystone Science School, More to Life, Mountain Dreamers, Mountain Top Children’s Museum, National Repertory Orchestra, Open Arms Childcare and Preschool, Project Bike Tech, SOS Outreach, Summit Community Care Clinic, Summit County Mountain Mentors, Summit County Youth, Summit Nordic Ski Club, Summit Public Radio and TV, Summit School District, Team Breckenridge Sports Club, The Peak School, Timberline Adult Day Services, Women’s Resource Center of the Rockies, Youth Entity, Advocates for Victims of Assault, After Prom for Summit High School, Backstage Theatre, Bethany Immigration Services, Blue River Horse Center, Breckenridge Elementary PTSA, Breckenridge Film Festival, Breckenridge Music, Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, CASA of the Continental Divide, CMC Foundation, Cycle Effect, Education Foundation of the Summit, Family and Intercultural Resource Center, Father Dyer Food Pantry, Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Girl Scouts of Colorado, High Country Conservation and High Country Veterans Adventures.

Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and Friends of Dillon Ranger District also received grants from the open space fund.

“It’s amazing the work that you do to keep this place afloat, to keep us healthy, to keep us safe, to keep us entertained,” Mayor Eric Mamula said at the end of the ceremony. “The stuff you all do is mind blowing. Thank you again for everything you do for our community.”