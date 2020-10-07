Town of Breckenridge builds new hiking trail in French Gulch

The town of Breckenridge’s Open Space & Trails Department has completed a hiking trail in French Gulch.

The new Mineral Hill trail is a mostly black-rated difficult trail that gains 400 feet in elevation over 1 mile and is designated for hiking only.

Anne Lowe, the town’s open space and trails manager, said the new trail can be combined with many other multiuse trails in the French Gulch area and offers great views on the Wellington Ore Bin, French Gulch and the Tenmile Range.

“It’s only been there for a couple of weeks,” Lowe said. “We’re trying to adjust to a lot of the different user needs we see throughout the county, and when we see opportunities and land available for new trails, we’re taking that into consideration. It’s something in that area just for hikers.”

To access the trail, park at the B&B Trailhead and access the trail’s portal post on the opposite side of the road near the Wellington Ore Bin, a historic structure. You also can access the trail by taking the Free Ride Purple Bus No. 305 before walking one-half mile up French Gulch Road to the portal post on the left side of the road.

Lowe said the completion of the 1-mile trail is the first phase of what the open space department hopes will be a longer hiking trail. In the future, she said the trail might extend to the top of Mineral Hill.

“It’s part of a larger planning effort for us,” Lowe said.