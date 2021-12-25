Town of Breckenridge looking for public input on winter recreational spaces
The town of Breckenridge is currently looking for public input regarding winter recreational open space and trail use throughout the town.
People can visit the Breckenridge Open Space & Trails website, BreckOST.com, to take the winter survey, which asks questions such as how often winter recreation open spaces are being visited during the season and what is wanted out of a winter recreational space.
A Spanish translation survey is also available online and can be accessed on the same website.
